Published on Main is Seeking a Pastry Sous Chef

The Goods from Published on Main

Vancouver, BC | Do you love making desserts? Have a passion for sweets? Published on Main is looking to elevate its pastry program by hiring a chef in a new role.

As the Pastry Sous Chef, you are instrumental in helping us enrich our culinary journey by introducing innovative pastry creations. Working directly with our Executive Chef, you will be pivotal in elevating our pastry program, blending your unique personality and imaginative concepts with our culinary ethos. We’re looking for someone with a mix of talent, technical proficiency, and a passion for delivering outstanding dessert experiences.

This position has a flexible start date. We’re looking for the right candidate! Full job description and instructions on how to apply can be found here.