A no messing around guide to the coolest things to eat, drink and do in Vancouver and beyond. Community. Not clickbait.

Opportunity Knocks Main Street

Published on Main is Seeking a Pastry Sous Chef

Portrait

The Goods from Published on Main

Vancouver, BC | Do you love making desserts? Have a passion for sweets? Published on Main is looking to elevate its pastry program by hiring a chef in a new role.

As the Pastry Sous Chef, you are instrumental in helping us enrich our culinary journey by introducing innovative pastry creations. Working directly with our Executive Chef, you will be pivotal in elevating our pastry program, blending your unique personality and imaginative concepts with our culinary ethos. We’re looking for someone with a mix of talent, technical proficiency, and a passion for delivering outstanding dessert experiences.

This position has a flexible start date. We’re looking for the right candidate! Full job description and instructions on how to apply can be found here.

Directions
Published on Main
Neighbourhood: Main Street
3593 Main St.
WEBSITE

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks Main Street

Hero’s Welcome is Seeking Local Musicians to Rock Their Stage
Opportunity Knocks The Islands

Applications are Now Open for Sonora Resort’s 2024 Season!
Opportunity Knocks Mt. Pleasant

Coffee Roastery Modus on the Hunt for a New Baker / Head Chef
Opportunity Knocks Main Street

The Cascade Room is Seeking a New General Manager

The Scout Community

Become a member