Bar Gobo is Seeking a New Head Chef

Vancouver, BC | We’re looking for a new chef to run our intimate wine bar food programme. As Head Chef of Bar Gobo, you will be responsible for designing and executing bi-monthly menus inspired by seasonal bounties of BC’s best farmers and fishers paired with compelling, terroir focused wines from across the globe. This role comes with the opportunity to work closely with chef Andrea Carlson and resident Gobo Somm Peter Van der Reep, and involves leading and inspiring Gobo’s tight-knit kitchen team, ensuring our high standards for food quality, ingredient curation and presentation are consistently met.

We’d like our next head chef to be passionate about wine and have a knack for creating intimate and exceptional culinary experiences for our guests. Contact [email protected] with your resume to apply. We can’t wait to meet you!

Directions
Bar Gobo
Neighbourhood: Strathcona
237 Union St.
604-423-5400
WEBSITE

