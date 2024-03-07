A no messing around guide to the coolest things to eat, drink and do in Vancouver and beyond. Community. Not clickbait.

New Main Street Concept ‘Good Thief’ is Staffing Up Ahead of Opening

Image via Good Thief

The Goods from Good Thief

Vancouver, BC | Good Thief is a pioneering concept by Vincent and Amélie Nguyễn, the acclaimed siblings behind Anh and Chi. Located in the vibrant heart of Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant, Good Thief is poised to challenge expectations and delight the senses with its unique take on Vietnamese cuisine.

Good Thief is currently seeking passionate individuals to join our team, embodying our dedication to hospitality and community. We’re looking for talents across all areas who are eager to contribute to an unparalleled dining experience. Interested candidates are invited to reach out via [email protected].

Good Thief
Neighbourhood: Main Street
3336 Main St.
(Opening soon)
WEBSITE

