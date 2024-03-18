New Dining Concept from the Anh & Chi Team, ‘Good Thief’, is Hiring a Chef De Cuisine

The Goods from Good Thief

Vancouver, BC | Nestled in the heart of Vancouver’s eclectic Mount Pleasant neighbourhood, Good Thief is the brainchild of sibling duo Vincent and Amélie Nguyễn, renowned for their acclaimed next-door restaurant, Anh and Chi. Vincent Nguyễn (chef/owner, co-founder and head of operations) and sister Amélie Nguyễn (co-founder and creative director) will be bringing their passion for Vietnamese cuisine, culture, and design to the new never-before-seen concept. The siblings and team behind the Anh and Chi Restaurant Group are committed to advancing Vietnamese cuisine and cocktail culture in the Pacific Northwest while fostering a profound sense of community and connection.

Good Thief is seeking a committed and talented Chef De Cuisine who embodies passion, creativity, hospitality excellence and community spirit, to join their team and contribute to the mission of delivering exceptional dining experiences. The Chef de Cuisine will embrace Anh and Chi and Good Thief’s culture of culinary excellence, family, and community. You will join a passionate and committed team who aims to push boundaries with Vietnamese cuisine, leading a new concept that is bold, unique, and an unexpected culinary journey for our guests. Departing from tradition, Good Thief harmonizes culinary artistry with libation craft, led by a dedicated, industrious and visionary Chef de Cuisine.

COMPENSATION:

$80-90,000.00/year salary + ~$20,000.00/year gratuities + bonus + health benefits + three weeks vacation

RESPONSIBILITIES:

-Lead, inspire and train the culinary team to continuously create, implement and refine a distinctive and award-winning food program at Good Thief

-Learn, explore and embrace Vietnamese culture, cuisine and cooking techniques into innovative dishes, ensuring each plate is balanced and exciting, and tells a compelling story

-Collaborate with the Beverage Director to ensure a harmonious narrative between food and drink

-Mentor and foster creativity and uphold the highest standards of excellence, trust/ integrity, and teamwork with the culinary team at Good Thief

-Manage the operational (hiring, scheduling, ordering, service, etc.) and financial (inventory, projections, reports, etc.) aspects of the kitchen that balances quality, consistency, sustainability and profitability

-Establish and nurture internal and external relationships, including local (and global) suppliers, farmers and purveyors, to ensure the procurement of the highest quality and best ingredients

-Work full-time, hands-on in the kitchen during service, and showcase creative skills to beautifully plate and present modern and inventive dishes

-Represent Good Thief in collaborations and culinary events, traditional media / social media, and other community engagement / brand awareness activities

-Immerse in our team and company culture, becoming one of the most important Brand Ambassadors for the Anh and Chi Restaurant Group

REQUIREMENTS:

-A minimum of five years of experience in a senior culinary role, ideally within establishments that emphasize beverage and food pairings

-Passion for incorporating Vietnamese flavours with contemporary west coast culinary trends

-Outstanding leadership skills with a proven ability to inspire, guide, and develop a team of culinary professionals.

-Proven ability to work and inspire a team cross-culturally, with a deep appreciation for Southeast Asian culture and cuisine

-Strong business acumen encompassing budget management, inventory control, and supplier relationship.

-A profound respect for culinary excellence and storytelling, with an alignment to the cultural essence and ethos of the Anh and Chi Restaurant Group

CONTACT

To embark on this exciting journey, interested applicants may apply to [email protected].