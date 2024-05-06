Mon Paris Presents Heartfelt Mother’s Day Chocolates & Cakes

The Goods from Mon Paris Pâtisserie

Vancouver, BC | This Mother’s Day, treat Mom to the indulgence she so richly deserves with exquisite cakes and chocolates from Mon Paris Pâtisserie. Owner and pastry chef, Elena Krasnova, is celebrating mothers with delicious creations that honour their generous spirit and unwavering love. In addition to her signature viennoiseries—perfect for Mother’s Day breakfast in bed—Elena presents a charming chocolate teacup filled with her decadent signature chocolate truffles, a delightful heart-shaped berry and brownie cake, and a rich dark chocolate bar made in honour of her very own mom. Elena developed this 72% dark chocolate at Cacao Barry’s Or Noir Lab in Paris, France, and affectionately named it Galina after her mother. ‘Galina’ is a unique house-blend of sustainably sourced Madagasacan, São Thomé, and Tanzanian cacao, imparting comforting flavours of red fruits and subtle floral aromas. This beautiful tribute to her hard-working mom is available in single 80 g serving bars and can be tasted throughout Elena’s pastry and cake creations.

Mon Paris Pâtisserie 2024 Mother’s Day Treats:

Galina Chocolate Bar, $10 (80g): An ode to Elena’s mother, Galina is a unique blend of sustainably sourced chocolate. This house-blend 72% dark chocolate bar imparts soothing flavours of red currant, raspberry, and fig, complemented by delicate floral aroma.

Chocolate Teacup, $32: Made with premium milk chocolate, filled with three signature truffles, and embellished with white chocolate flowers.

Heart-Shaped Mother’s Day Cake, $35 (serves two): Treat Mom to a symphony of flavours in each bite. Fresh mixed berry compote and cream cheese mousse are layered on a brownie biscuit.

Mother’s Day Pastry Box, $26 five-pack, $36 eight-pack, $46 ten-pack: Choose from a selection of signature and seasonal pastries.

Each of these 2024 Mother’s Day offerings is available now at Mon Paris Pâtisserie. Cakes must be ordered in advance for pickup on May 10th, 11th, or 12th. Orders for all Mon Paris creations, including cakes, pastries, and chocolates, can be placed online at monparis.ca; in person at 4396 Beresford St., Burnaby; or by phone at 604-564-5665.