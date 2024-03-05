Chef Elena Krasnova Supports Women’s Advancement This International Women’s Day

A no messing around guide to the coolest things to eat, drink and do in Vancouver and beyond. Community. Not clickbait.

Burnaby, BC | Satisfy your sweet tooth and celebrate women with quality chocolate creations at Mon Paris Pâtisserie this International Women’s Day. On Friday, March 8th, Mon Paris pastry chef and owner, Elena Krasnova, will donate 50% of all chocolate sales to WORTH Association, a non-profit society providing mentorship, networking, and professional development to all women in British Columbia’s recreation, tourism, and hospitality sectors.

From signature chocolate bars to boxes filled with a delicious array of classic and unique flavoured chocolates, to stunning chocolate showpieces including Elena’s wildly popular chocolate High-Heel Shoes and Louis Vuitton Bags, Mon Paris offers chocolates for all budgets and tastes.Visit Mon Paris Pâtisserie (4396 Beresford St., Burnaby) on Friday, March 8th, and support WORTH in their efforts to educate, elevate, and empower women.

Directions
Mon Paris Pâtisserie
Neighbourhood: Burnaby
4396 Beresford St.
604-564-5665
WEBSITE

