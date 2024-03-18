A no messing around guide to the coolest things to eat, drink and do in Vancouver and beyond. Community. Not clickbait.

Mon Paris Pâtisserie is Donating Half of All Macaron Sales to Burnaby SPCA, March 20th

The Goods from Mon Paris Pâtisserie

Burnaby, BC | Wednesday, March 20th marks the return of Macaron Day at Mon Paris Pâtisserie. In a heartfelt gesture, 50% of all macaron proceeds on this special day will go to the Burnaby SPCA, honouring the memory of Mon Paris’ pastry chef/owner, Elena Krasnova’s beloved cat, Sasha.

Mon Paris is also reintroducing its seasonal Sakura Strawberry Macaron in celebration of Macaron Day. This delightful flavour combination of cherry blossoms and strawberries embodies the spirit of spring. Act fast, though; it’s exclusively available from March 20th to April 20th.

Visit Mon Paris Pâtisserie (4396 Beresford St., Burnaby) on Wednesday, March 20th to celebrate a cherished French delicacy while making a meaningful impact for animals in need. See you there!

Mon Paris Pâtisserie
Neighbourhood: Burnaby
4396 Beresford St.
604-564-5665
WEBSITE

