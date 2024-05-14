It’s a Spot Prawn Bonanza at Fresh Ideas Start Here (FISH)!

The Goods from Fresh Ideas Start Here (FISH)

Vancouver, BC | Get ready! Fresh Ideas Start Here (FISH), British Columbia’s purveyor of sustainable, local seafood, is gearing up to celebrate one of the most wonderful times of the year – live BC spot prawn season – with the launch of its Everything Spot Prawn Collection, featuring a chili oil collaboration with Holy Duck Chili, ready-to-eat spot prawns dishes, and live spot prawns.

Available starting May 16, 2024, customers can pick-up the Spot Prawn Supreme Chili Oil and FISH ready-to-eat, frozen spot prawn dishes at FISH’s Burnaby location (#180-7515 Market Crossing).

Pre-orders for live BC spot prawns starts this week online at eatfish.ca for pick-up also from May 16, 2024 onward.

“Spot prawn season really brings people together, and it’s great to see so many enjoy one of BC’s most renowned ocean delicacies year-after-year,” says Jenice Yu, CEO and owner of Fresh Ideas Start Here. “We wanted to celebrate by creating something new with our friends at Holy Duck. They make such amazing crispy chili oil! The Spot Prawn Supreme really highlights the sweetness of spot prawns, paired with the spiciness of their chili oil. We can’t wait for customers to try it.”

The Spot Prawn Supreme Chili Oil ($20) is available at FISH. Holy Duck’s popular chili oil harnesses the essence of BC spot prawns, infused with the rich, savoury juice from the prawn heads. It features a harmonized blend of Chinese spices and a combination of crispy fried garlic and shallots to give it that extra crunch.

FISH’s executive chef Welbert Choi has created several ready-to-eat, frozen spot prawn dishes for customers to make at home. These include: a Spot Prawn and Uni Quesadilla, Spot Prawn Cakes, Spot Prawn & Dungeness Crab Mac ‘N Cheese, and a Spot Prawn Yuzu Aioli.

“Chef Welbert works magic in our test kitchen, and his new spot prawn creations are not only easy to make, but equally as delicious,” adds Yu.

In addition to visiting FISH’s Burnaby location, customers who order live spot prawns can also Park ‘N Prawn once again with pick-up in Richmond. More details can be found online.

Starting May 16, 2024, FISH has extended its hours, just for spot prawn season. Customers can get their seafood fix Monday to Friday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday to Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.