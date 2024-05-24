A no messing around guide to the coolest things to eat, drink and do in Vancouver and beyond. Community. Not clickbait.

Opportunity Knocks Gastown

L’Abattoir is Looking for a Bar Manager to Join Our Leadership Team

Portrait

L'Abattoir

Vancouver, BC | L’Abattoir Restaurant is looking for an experienced Bar Manager to lead the bar program and join our management team.

The successful candidate will have a minimum of three years of bar management experience. Additional experience in a high-end/fine dining environment would be an asset.

This is an opportunity to join one of Canada’s premier restaurant teams. Our service team prides itself on delivering gracious and professional hospitality.

Apply in confidence to [email protected] or in person between 2pm and 4pm from Tuesday to Sunday.

Directions
L'Abattoir
Neighbourhood: Gastown
2178 Carrall St.
604-568-1701
WEBSITE

Opportunity Knocks


