Fanny Bay Oyster Bar is Seeking Oyster Shuckers

The Goods from Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market

Vancouver, BC | Fanny Bay Oyster Bar is on the hunt for oyster shuckers. Since our expansion in April our team has been busy with the hustle and bustle of the busy stadium district, and are looking to add some serious oyster shuckers to help us with the busy summer season ahead.

Fanny Bay has a 24-seat oyster bar as well as 76 dining room seats since its renovation this spring, meaning our need for shuckers has nearly doubled! We’d ideally love it if you have some shucking experience, but are happy to train as we have high shucking standards and try put out some of the most beautiful oyster platters in the city. Please email resumes to [email protected].