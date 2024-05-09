Don’t Miss Out on Top Drop, Hitting Downtown Vancouver Next Week!

Wine senses tingling? That’s probably because the 2024 Top Drop Vancouver is sneaking up on us next week, Tuesday, May 14th and Wednesday the 15th, bringing together more than 40 producers and importers representing a dozen countries for the two-day Main Event.

For 2024, Top Drop continues to champion the passionate and forward-thinking folks – locally and globally – who are making handcrafted wines using sustainable growing and harvesting practices, creating and bottling final products that embody their specific place and time. In short: truly “the good stuff”. In addition to the crazy amount of terrific wine (as well as a small but solid selection of local craft beer and cider), the other draw of Top Drop is undoubtedly the full house of people who enjoy discussing the stuff (probably) as much as they love drinking it that it attracts, time and again. We’re talking about those who devote their time and energy to getting their hands dirty making wine in different regions around the globe, as well as a healthy mix of local oenophiles, naturally.

Let’s take a moment to spotlight this year’s BC and Canadian exhibitors, of which there are an impressive amount:

1 Mill Road

Orofino Vineyards

Roche Wines

Sea Star Vineyard and Winery

Solvero Wines

Syncromesh Wines

Terravista Vineyards

Salt Spring Wild Cider

Vice & Virtue Brewing Co

Closson Chase Vineyards (Ontario)

Soft Crush (No/Low-Alc Importers, Calgary)

As for the more far-flung participants, expect to meet face-to-face with producers from Argentina, Australia, Chile, France, Georgia, Greece, Italy, Lebanon, Portugal, Spain and the USA (Oregon and Washington). You can scope out the full roster, and dig into the finer details of which wines will be on hand from where, here.

Both mid-week Main Events are happening at the Roundhouse in Yaletown, from 7-9:30pm. Admission to each tasting is $152.37 including taxes and fee, with proceeds going towards the BC Hospitality Foundation. Remember, this is happening in less than a week, folks! Scramble to secure your spots before they sell out here. Then, take a deep breath…and get stoked for a seriously good wine-fuelled evening!