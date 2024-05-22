A no messing around guide to the coolest things to eat, drink and do in Vancouver and beyond. Community. Not clickbait.

Hit The Flamingo Room’s New Happy Hour for $5 Snacks and $10 Daiqs!

The Goods from The Flamingo Room

Vancouver, BC | The Flamingo Room – Commercial Drive’s go to venue for live music and fun cocktails – is launching a brand new Happy Hour menu, and it’s not to be missed.

Available every day, Wednesday to Sunday, from 5pm to 7pm, the Flamingo Room’s Happy Daiquiri Hour features $10 daiquiris, $4 shots, and $2 off all signature cocktails. From the kitchen, all snacks are available for only $5.

“We took inspiration from Miami, where Happy Hour deals are just that: a deal!” says Alexa Greenman, Beverage Director. “We hope to bring some lighthearted fun and buzzy vibes to our space over daiqs and snacks!”

The Flamingo Room is open to walk-in guests from 5:00 pm onwards, with limited reservations available. Live music sets occur nightly (a small cover charge applies!) – check out the monthly Stage calendar on their website. Any questions can be directed to the TFR team at [email protected] – follow their social media for additional updates!

