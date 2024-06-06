Join Cafe Medina for Their One-Night-Only ‘Summer Crush’ Beer Dinner, June 13th

Although still a week out from Summer’s ‘official’ advent, we think that there’s certainly no harm done getting an early start calibrating yourself to the season, by hitting Cafe Medina for their June 13th ‘Summer Crush’ beer dinner with Twin Sails Brewing!

Get your palate and stomach reacquainted with some of the best flavours of the season, via a five-course menu by Chef Chris West, featuring Medina’s signature flavours alongside new and old beer faves from Twin Sails. The third ingredient in this summery gustatory celebration: oysters shucked on-site courtesy of Scotty “Big Shucker” Bordignon’s travelling raw bar.

Refreshing beer, seafood and summery ingredients, plus good folks putting out fun vibes – sounds like all the makings of a good time to us! Tickets to Medina’s one-night-only ‘Summer Crush’ beer dinner (Thursday, June 13th, at 6:30pm) are $85 plus tax and grats, and are super limited. To make sure that one of the seats at this table has your name on it, email [email protected] or head to Medina’s Tock page to put down your deposit (required) and lock in your reservation ASAP. If you still need more convincing, then take a peek at the prospective menu below… And for even more added incentive: the first 20 tickets bought will receive a pre-dinner surprise!

1. Oysters a* la Big Shucker. *there should be an accent on this “a”

~ Scotty’s Choice

2. Charred Rapini, house-made Labneh, Orange Gremolata, Aleppo Oil.

~ Dat Juice Pale Ale

3. Seared Halibut, Smoked Onion, Lime Beurre Blanc.

~ L’il Gulp Radler

4. Grilled SunGold Lamb Sirloin, “Romesco”, Mustard Greens, Local Potatoes, Rosemary Jus.

~ Good Clean Fun West Coast IPA

5. Would Crush Raspberry Blueberry Wheat Ale Float, house-made Rhubarb Ice Cream.

~ I already told you what the beer is, why are you reading this