New Exec Pastry Chef Carl Sanchez Joins Wild Blue Team

The Goods from Wild Blue Restaurant + Bar

Whistler, BC | Wild Blue Restaurant + Bar today announced the addition of Carl Sanchez as its new Executive Pastry Chef, effective May 21, 2024. Chef Sanchez brings a wealth of culinary expertise and a passion for innovation that will elevate the restaurant’s dessert offerings to new heights.

Chef Sanchez joins Wild Blue from The Wickaninnish Inn in Tofino, BC, where he was instrumental in developing an acclaimed menu that featured a unique blend of traditional techniques and modern flavours. With over a decade of experience in the culinary arts, Chef Sanchez has honed his skills at prestigious establishments such as Spirit Ridge – The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Banff Centre for Arts & Creativity, and The Westgate Hotel in San Diego.

Holding a B.S. in Hotel, Restaurant, and Institution Management with a major in Culinary Arts from De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, Chef Sanchez is also a certified Red Seal Chef and Baker. His commitment to excellence and continuous learning is evident in his diverse culinary background, which spans across multiple continents and renowned kitchens.

“We are delighted to welcome Chef Sanchez to our team,” said Alex Chen, Chef and Partner of Wild Blue Restaurant + Bar. “His creativity and dedication to the craft of pastry will be a perfect complement to our culinary vision. We are excited for our guests to experience the exceptional desserts and pastries he will create.”

At Wild Blue, Chef Sanchez will be responsible for overseeing and evolving the dessert menu, including the introduction of new and innovative pastry dishes that reflect both his personal style and the unique character of Wild Blue. His focus on using high-quality, locally-sourced ingredients will align with the restaurant’s commitment to excellence.

Chef Sanchez expressed his anticipation about joining Wild Blue, stating, “I am incredibly excited to join Wild Blue and bring my passion for pastry to such a vibrant and dynamic restaurant. I look forward to contributing to the culinary experience with desserts that delight and inspire our guests.”

Wild Blue Restaurant + Bar invites guests to indulge in the new dessert creations Chef Carl Sanchez will bring to Whistler.