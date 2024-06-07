Fairmont Pacific Rim to Welcome Award-Winning Local Talent for ‘Taste of the West’ Dinner

Vancouver, BC | Fairmont Pacific Rim award-winning Botanist Restaurant is set to host an extraordinary collaborative dinner on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, bringing together a stellar lineup of award-winning culinary talents for an evening to experience a confluence of tastes of the West.

In celebration of community and innovation, this unique dinner will be hosted by Hector Laguna, Executive Chef at Botanist, known for his fresh, local, and imaginative approach to West Coast cuisine, and Damon Campbell, Executive Chef at Fairmont Pacific Rim. Joining them is Gus Stieffenhofer-Brandson, Executive Chef at Published on Main, celebrated for his avant-garde dishes and commitment to sustainability. Kristian Eligh, Executive Chef behind the island-influenced seafood restaurant, Marilena, and Lee Cooper, the visionary chef of L’Abattoir known for his French-inspired West Coast fare, will also showcase their distinctive styles. Fairmont Pacific Rim’s own Executive Pastry Chef Kate Siegel will round out the evening with an exquisite dessert. Each chef will contribute their unique vision through their dish to create a six-course, wine-paired dinner with Black Hills Estate winery of Oliver, BC.

“We’re thrilled to bring together such a talented group of chefs for this special evening,” said Hector Laguna, Executive Chef at Botanist. “Each chef brings something unique to the table, and at Botanist, we pride ourselves on building community and showcasing unique experiences to our guests, and this dinner is a testament to that.”

This six-course, wine-paired dinner, priced at $245 ++ per person is the latest program in Fairmont Pacific Rim’s ongoing mission to celebrate, showcase and support artistry in all its forms, and acts as an opportunity to celebrate the synergy between some of the region’s most highly lauded culinary talents. Reservations are now open and can be made online.