Join Potluck x Sumibiyaki Arashi for a Special Fathers Day Event, June 16th

Portrait

Vancouver, BC | Potluck Hawker Eatery is thrilled to announce a special collaboration event featuring Pete Ho from the highly anticipated yakitori restaurant, Sumbiyaki Arashi. Chef and owner Justin Cheung is excited to welcome Pete Ho to Potluck Hawker Eatery for the celebration set for Sunday, June 16th from 12-8pm, in honour of Father’s Day.

Join us for an unparalleled culinary experience with a selection of beer poured on tap, along with a variety of delicious bites straight from the grill and the wok. The menu will also showcase a unique fried chicken sando and much more.

Menu
PHOENIX CLAW SANDO
fried whole chicken leg, tare, yum yum sauce, pickled green papaya, cabbage slaw

LAKSA TSUKEMEN
prawn, fish cake, tofu puff, ramen egg

SKEWERS
a sneak peak of Sumbiyaki Arashi
and a Sumbiyaki Arashi X Potluck exclusive!!!

ASPARAGUS
egg yolk sauce, ikura

CORN + EGGPLANT
soy bean paste, Thai basil

SLUSHY
young coconut, yakult, kalamansi, Mr. Chu’s boba

This Father’s Day, Potluck Hawker Eatery offers an exceptional opportunity to indulge in a carefully curated menu crafted by Pete Ho and Justin Cheung. From savoury skewers to refreshing slushies, every dish is designed to captivate your senses and provide a memorable dining experience.

For more information and to make reservations, visit our website at potluckyvr.ca and follow us on Instagram at @potluckyvr.

Directions
Potluck Hawker Eatery
3424 Cambie St.
604-423-9344
WEBSITE

