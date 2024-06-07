Beaucoup Bakery Releases New Sweet & Savoury Features for June

A no messing around guide to the coolest things to eat, drink and do in Vancouver and beyond. Community. Not clickbait.

Vancouver, BC | Starting tomorrow, June 8, 2024, Beaucoup Bakery is releasing several new June features, just-in-time for Father’s Day. Guests can indulge in the new Thai Tea Banana Cake, available by the slice or in a large celebration size, or snack on the Petit Déjeuner Tart and Truffle Kobe Croissant. All three will be available at both its Fir Street and Dunsmuir Street locations and can also be pre-ordered for pick-up online at www.beaucoupbakery.com.

The Thai Tea Banana Cake ($9.95 per slice or request a whole cake size) is composed of layers of Thai tea mousse, salted caramel, Thai tea-soaked banana bread, and caramel sponge with crispy dark chocolate on top.

For savoury treats, the Petit Déjeuner Tart ($8.95) features Beaucoup’s signature house made puff pastry with truffle sauce, béchamel, herb cheese, bacon, and soft egg. The Truffle Kobe Croissant ($8.95) is packed with flavour and features a Kobe style beef sausage inside a butter croissant with Gruyère cheese and truffle honey.

Beaucoup Bakery & Cafe
Kitsilano
2150 Fir Street
MAP
Beaucoup Bakery & Cafe (St. Regis Hotel)
Downtown
600 Dunsmuir St.
MAP

