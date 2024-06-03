A no messing around guide to the coolest things to eat, drink and do in Vancouver and beyond. Community. Not clickbait.

Celebrate Italian Day on The Drive with Pepino's Spaghetti House, June 9th

Vancouver, BC | Mangia Mangia! Pepino’s Spaghetti House is once again participating in the annual Italian Day on The Drive on Sunday, June 9, 2024.

For one day only, from 11 a.m. until sold out, festival-goers can feast on a variety of delicious eats as Pepino’s will have a pop-up station just outside their restaurant at 631 Commercial Drive. The menu includes slices of Big Pauly Pepperoni Pizza (pictured), Meatball Sliders, Porchetta Sandwiches, Porcini Waffle Fries, and a Chinotto & Vanilla Gelato Float. Bonus, guests can also snag some Pepino’s merch, like crew socks, shirts, and ball caps. Free Pepino’s stickers and temporary tattoos for the bambini. Buona Giornata Italiana!

Directions
Pepino's Spaghetti House
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
631 Commercial Drive
WEBSITE

