Get to Know Michael Soltis, Ian Tan Gallery’s April Feature Artist

The Goods from Ian Tan Gallery

Vancouver, BC | In this monthly series, the Ian Tan Gallery highlights one exhibiting artist or artist they represent, by asking them to answer a short four-question interview designed to introduce them to Scout readers.

Introducing Michael Soltis, Ian Tan Gallery’s feature artist for the month of April 2024. Soltis’ latest series, Jukebox, will be showing in the gallery from April 4-30, 2024, with an opening reception on Thursday, April 4th from 6-8pm.

Please introduce yourself. Who are you, where do you live, and what is your medium?

I am Michael Soltis, a visual artist living in Vancouver, BC. I create mixed media abstract art on wood panel.

We know it’s hard to pick a favourite, but if you had to choose one piece from the works you have at Ian Tan Gallery to best represent your style and practice overall, which would it be and why?

I like them all for different reasons so it’s hard to pick a favourite but I’d have to say Moving On (pictured above). My artwork is an exploration in a few different directions using different techniques and elements to varying degrees of complexity. This piece was a fun challenge because I wanted to maintain the composition while incorporating the different styles and techniques into one piece.

If you could display your art in any building, establishment, or other place in Vancouver (not a gallery), where would you choose?

I would love to have my work hanging in an elementary or high school. I was not exposed to art as a young person and I think it’s so important for kids to interact with different types of art in order to inspire them and open their minds to the creative possibilities within themselves.

Art is a visual experience, but I’d like to challenge you to describe yours using the less obvious senses: sound, taste, smell and feeling.

This show is based on songs that inspired each piece and part of the experience is to engage more of the senses so it’s funny that you ask this question. I would say that my art sounds like a dance remix of a pop song, smells like birthday cake, tastes like an amusement park and feels like your childhood bedroom (but in a fever dream).

View more of Michael Soltis’ artwork online here.