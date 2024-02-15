Como Taperia is Looking to Hire a General Manager

The Goods from ¿CóMO? Tapería

Vancouver, BC | ¿CóMO? Tapería is seeking an experienced General Manager to join our team! Como is a MICHELIN Guide recognized restaurant, and one of two restaurants in Canada recognized as an official restaurant of Spain by the Spanish Embassy. Our General Manager will be ready to join and lead a team of Industry pros in a fun, positive, and welcoming environment. Responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of a very busy and fast paced restaurant.

We are looking for someone who is ready to join our amazing team; who is passionate, motivated, and loves to hustle. We pride ourselves on being as authentic of a tapas experience outside of Spain you can find; providing excellent food, atmosphere, beverage, and service for guests. You will be working with both the FOH and BOH to create an atmosphere that is inviting, comfortable, and motivating for staff. This position is hands-on, with time being spent on the floor during service, as well as behind the scenes with admin days and tasks. There is also on opportunity to grow with us in the future – maybe even on our next trip to Spain!

Qualifications:

Minimum three years management experience in a high volume restaurant

A passion for service, food, wine, and beverage

Enthusiasm for Spanish food, drink, and culture

Strong organizational and multitasking skills

Great communication and leadership skills

Problem solving skills

Experience with Indesign, Push, Touch, Excel, all a “plus”

Wine and beverage knowledge

Serving and/or bar experience

Responsibilities

Manage restaurant operations

Leading supervising shifts

Maintaining a positive workplace environment

Bringing new ideas and initiatives to the table

Assisting with Service, Food, Wine and Beverage programs

Event management

Hiring

Training new FOH staff

Scheduling

Monthly labour and costs

What we offer:

This is a competitive salary position. As well as a competitive salary this position also includes full MOD tip out while on the floor. We offer extended medical and dental benefits and paid holidays. Parking, staff discounts, and other allowances also part of compensation.

Applicants please send your CV to: [email protected].