Kitsilano’s ‘Folke’ Restaurant is Celebrating Their One-Year Anniversary in Triplicate

Kitsilano’s community- and veg-focused restaurant, Folke, is turning one-year-old this week! To celebrate their business baby’s first birthday, chefs and co-owners, Colin Uyeda and Pricilla Deo, have a whole slew of events planned to say “thank you” to all their supporters.

First up, on Friday, June 2nd (their official anniversary day) is their plant-based donut pop-up (pre-order pick-ups only). Get in your orders now for glazed versions with above-average icing flavours like vanilla sprinkle, soy caramel, and earl grey mochi, plus filled ones loaded with unusual combos (coffee miso tiramisu, rhubarb cream, and quince jelly – oh my!) Donuts are available by the half dozen ($24) and dozen ($40). Not organized enough to get in on the preorder action? Don’t fret: the fried-dough-deliciousness will also be available to purchase individually from Folke’s patio party on Sunday, June 4th – along with boozy (and non-boozy) lemonade – from 11am – 3pm, or until they run out (get there early just to be on the safe side).

Rounding out the festivities, on Monday, June 5th (5-9pm) the Folke crew will be firing up the pizza ovens for ‘Italian Night’ – a one-night-only all-veg Italian menu that covers all the carb essentials (arancini, pizza, pasta, and lasagna) and much more. Reservations for this one are already filling up, though, so get in while you still can! (Bonus: word on the street is that there will also be a special confetti birthday cake available for dessert on the dinner menu all weekend long.) Congratulations on your first year, Folke! DETAILS.