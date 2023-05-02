Beaucoup Bakery Unveils New Fleur-Themed Mother’s Day Menu for Every ‘Mom’

The Goods from Beaucoup Bakery & Cafe

Vancouver, BC | Fairview’s French-inspired cafe, Beaucoup Bakery (2150 Fir Street), is blooming with excitement over their new fleur-themed Mother’s Day collection. Inspired by the beauty of aromatic flowers, pastry chef Betty Hung and her team have created a delectable flower-infused Fleur Petit Fours Set, featuring elderflower, rose, lavender, and jasmine.

Guests can pre-order online now at www.beaucoupbakery.com for pick-up from May 6 to 14, 2023. There will also be limited sets and individual petit fours available for walk-ins at the bakery on Mother’s Day.

“We wanted to create an edible take on the traditional floral gifts for moms and mother figures this year with our Fleur Petit Fours Set,” says Betty, who co-owners Beaucoup Bakery with her brother Jacky Hung. “The four flowers selected are some of our favourites, especially because they work so well with baked goods and pastries. We particularly also chose jasmine as it is our mom’s favourite!”

Beaucoup Bakery’s Fleur Petit Fours Set is $24.95 and includes four treats, each infused with the flowers’ signature scents and tastes, including:

Elderflower ($3.50) – A financier with elderflower-scented pineapple, coconut, toasted almonds coated in almond chocolate

Rose ($7.95) – Wildflower honey yoghurt mousse with rose-raspberry jelly, rose ganache and lemon sablé

Lavender ($7.95) – Tart filled with pecan praline, pecan frangipane, lavender salted caramel filling, roasted pecans, and topped with earl grey whipped ganache

Jasmine ($6.50) – A macaron filled with jasmine tea white chocolate ganache and blackberry jam

In addition to the set, guests can also pre-order two of each item separately.

For more information, please visit www.beaucoupbakery.com.