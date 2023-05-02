Community News / Kitsilano

Beaucoup Bakery Unveils New Fleur-Themed Mother’s Day Menu for Every ‘Mom’

Portrait

The Goods from Beaucoup Bakery & Cafe

Vancouver, BC | Fairview’s French-inspired cafe, Beaucoup Bakery (2150 Fir Street), is blooming with excitement over their new fleur-themed Mother’s Day collection. Inspired by the beauty of aromatic flowers, pastry chef Betty Hung and her team have created a delectable flower-infused Fleur Petit Fours Set, featuring elderflower, rose, lavender, and jasmine.

Guests can pre-order online now at www.beaucoupbakery.com for pick-up from May 6 to 14, 2023. There will also be limited sets and individual petit fours available for walk-ins at the bakery on Mother’s Day.

“We wanted to create an edible take on the traditional floral gifts for moms and mother figures this year with our Fleur Petit Fours Set,” says Betty, who co-owners Beaucoup Bakery with her brother Jacky Hung. “The four flowers selected are some of our favourites, especially because they work so well with baked goods and pastries. We particularly also chose jasmine as it is our mom’s favourite!”

Beaucoup Bakery’s Fleur Petit Fours Set is $24.95 and includes four treats, each infused with the flowers’ signature scents and tastes, including:

  • Elderflower ($3.50) – A financier with elderflower-scented pineapple, coconut, toasted almonds coated in almond chocolate
    Rose ($7.95) – Wildflower honey yoghurt mousse with rose-raspberry jelly, rose ganache and lemon sablé
    Lavender ($7.95) – Tart filled with pecan praline, pecan frangipane, lavender salted caramel filling, roasted pecans, and topped with earl grey whipped ganache
    Jasmine ($6.50) – A macaron filled with jasmine tea white chocolate ganache and blackberry jam

In addition to the set, guests can also pre-order two of each item separately.

For more information, please visit www.beaucoupbakery.com.

Beaucoup Bakery & Cafe
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
2150 Fir Street | 604-732-4222 | WEBSITE
Beaucoup Bakery Unveils New Fleur-Themed Mother’s Day Menu for Every ‘Mom’
Beaucoup Bakery Launches New Easter Basket-Worthy Collection

There are 0 comments

Kitsilano

Get In Tune with the Season, Omakase Style, at the Folke X Maest Food Dinner

Kitsilano’s ‘Their There’ Dims the Lights and Turns Up the Volume This Weekend

Fresh Changes & New Menus at Maenam are Just Around the Corner

Late-60s Counterculture Inspired ‘The Painted Ship’ Opens Softly in Kits March 2nd

New Bar, Restaurant and Music Venue Heading for Broadway, Early Spring 2023

‘Their There’ Throws It’s Hat in the Ring for Your New Favourite Brunch Spot

Popular

Bring On Spring: Celebrate Better Weather with These Eight Cocktails

The Say Hey x Thank You Pizza Collab is Going Down in Strathcona This Saturday

Vancouver’s Restaurant Graveyard

New Burger Joint from Potluck Hawker Eatery Team is Opening Soon on Main Street

Their There Announces Extended Evening Hours, New Dinner Menu Additions

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Gastown

L’Abattoir Awarded Platinum at 2023 Wine Program Excellence Awards
Community News

Ocean Wise Recommends Making the Most of Spot Prawn Season During the Month of May
Community News / Kitsilano

Their There Announces Extended Evening Hours, New Dinner Menu Additions
Community News / Chinatown

Registration Now Open for STRETCH’s Kids Yoga Summer Camps & Other Upcoming Highlights