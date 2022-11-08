Burdock & Co is Hiring for Several FOH and BOH Positions

The Goods from Burdock & Co

Vancouver, BC | Burdock & Co is looking for a part-time and full-time server for Thursday to Monday nights. Wine knowledge is an asset. Please send resumes to jordan@burdockandco.com.

We are also looking for a line cook and a daytime prep cook. Availability is Wednesday to Monday for prep, and Thursday to Monday for the line cook position. Schedule is flexible. Experience is required. Please send your resumes to andrea@burdockandco.com.