Brightside Foods’ Summer Hot Lunch Pop-Up Happening Every Friday at The Burrow

The Goods from The Burrow

Vancouver, BC | The Burrow’s sister company, Brightside Foods, has just launched a hot lunch pop-up for the rest of the summer: Pinto Pocket Fridays. Their best selling products – the Pinto Pocket and the Vegan Pinto Pocket – will be served hot off the BBQ under a big white tent on the sidewalk in front of The Burrow Restaurant (formerly called Bandidas Taqueria, 2781 Commercial Drive). Stop by between 11am and 3pm every Friday until September 2nd. They’ll also be serving up our refreshing Hibiscus Iced Tea and a variety of the amazing Ice Dream Sandwiches from Say Hello Sweets. Pick something up on your way out of town, on your way to the beach, or just give yourself an exciting treat for your lunch break!

Pinto Pockets feature super seasoned refried pinto beans and a hefty pile of Jack cheese (or vegan mozzarella) wrapped in a great locally-made tortilla that crisps up real nice. Cooked on a BBQ makes it next level.