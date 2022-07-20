Community News / Commercial Drive

Brightside Foods’ Summer Hot Lunch Pop-Up Happening Every Friday at The Burrow

Portrait

Processed with VSCO with f2 preset

The Goods from The Burrow

Vancouver, BC | The Burrow’s sister company, Brightside Foods, has just launched a hot lunch pop-up for the rest of the summer: Pinto Pocket Fridays. Their best selling products – the Pinto Pocket and the Vegan Pinto Pocket – will be served hot off the BBQ under a big white tent on the sidewalk in front of The Burrow Restaurant (formerly called Bandidas Taqueria, 2781 Commercial Drive). Stop by between 11am and 3pm every Friday until September 2nd. They’ll also be serving up our refreshing Hibiscus Iced Tea and a variety of the amazing Ice Dream Sandwiches from Say Hello Sweets. Pick something up on your way out of town, on your way to the beach, or just give yourself an exciting treat for your lunch break!

Pinto Pockets feature super seasoned refried pinto beans and a hefty pile of Jack cheese (or vegan mozzarella) wrapped in a great locally-made tortilla that crisps up real nice. Cooked on a BBQ makes it next level.

The Burrow
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
2781 Commercial Dr. | 604-568-8224 | WEBSITE
Brightside Foods’ Summer Hot Lunch Pop-Up Happening Every Friday at The Burrow

There are 0 comments

Commercial Drive

‘Dolce Amore’ (aka The Gelato Mafia) is Celebrating Their Anniversary This Weekend

Tracy Steele Does ‘The Dishes’

A Whole Lot of Talent and Flavours Coming Together at the ‘Caffè La Tana’ Wine Bar, March 8th

What To Expect At Commercial Drive’s Newest Restaurant: Hānai

Not Your Average “Grab n’ Go” Sushi Joint: Check Out Juno Provisions on The Drive

Opening Soon: Hānai Moves Into The Old Ugly Dumpling Space on Commercial Drive

Popular

Take A Look Inside ‘Brasserie Coquette’, Now Open on Arbutus

DL Chicken and Juke Fried Chicken Collaboration Popping Up at Steel & Oak Brewing

‘Vinícola Portugal’ Boutique Wine Fair Happening This Sunday

Pourhouse Announces New Lunch Burger Feature, Available Daily

Get Your Tickets to Ubuntu Canteen’s Summertime Dinners Before It’s Too Late

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / The Okanagan

Phantom Creek Estates Announces New 2021 Rosé Release
Community News / The Okanagan

Poplar Grove’s 2021 Pinot Gris is the Missing Piece of Your Camping Getaway
Community News / Gastown

Pourhouse Announces New Lunch Burger Feature, Available Daily
Community News / North Vancouver

Windfall Cider Hosting Special ‘Oysters & Cider Night’ With Big Shucker