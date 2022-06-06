‘Les amis du FROMAGE’ is Seeking a Production Cook

The Goods from Les amis du Fromage

Vancouver, BC | Les amis du FROMAGE is looking for a production cook for an 18 month Maternity Leave Replacement. The position will be available starting July 1st, 2022. This person will oversee the preparation of our frozen soups and meals, including products for retail and wholesale. These are not your average home replacement meals. All of our soups and entrees are made from scratch in small batches, by hand with care. This person will also be responsible for the preparation and packaging of our frozen soups and entrees.

This is a full time, daytime job. Your schedule will be Monday to Friday, with a shift of 10 am to 6 pm. We close most holiday Mondays, so that means long weekends for you.

We are looking for someone who:

• Has previous kitchen experience

• Has good knife skills

• Has a commitment to quality, and an eye for details

• Is extremely organized

• Has clean and tidy work habits

• Works well independently

Job Description:

• General food prep (chopping, mixing, and cooking)

• Guarantee that only the best quality food is produced all of the time

• Follow and adhere to existing recipes and guarantee their accuracy and consistency

• Packaging of prepared meals – all items must be packaged neatly

• Keep stock areas clean, tidy and organized

• Prepare orders for delivery to wholesale customers

• Maintain high standards of cleanliness

• Dish and pot washing

• Participate in general sanitation and maintenance of the kitchen

• Adhere to all policies and procedures

You should be able to:

• Work in cold storage areas such as a freezer or walk in cooler for extended periods

• Lift up to 25 Kg

What you have:

• You have your own knives

• Red seal or similar cooking experience

• Food Save level 1 (level 2 is a bonus)

What we offer:

• Wage: Starting at $20 per hour

• We offer benefits including extended medical and dental after 6 months (Must be working 25 hours per week)

• 20% discount on all items in the store

• We provide and launder uniforms

If this sounds like a job for you, please visit www.buycheese.com for more information about our company.

TO APPLY: Please apply to Joe Chaput (joe@buycheese.com) along with a basic cover letter outlining why you are a good fit for the position. Only those most suitable for the job will be contacted.

les amis du FROMAGE is a family owned and operated local business. Our production kitchen is located on East Hastings in the Strathcona neighbourhood of Vancouver.