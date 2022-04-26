AnnaLena Looking to Add to Both BOH and FOH Teams

The Goods from AnnaLena

Vancouver, BC | AnnaLena restaurant is looking to add a few key members to our team. In preparation for a busy summer season, we are looking for like-minded individuals to assist with nightly operations. With a focus on tasting menu service and wine pairings, we are consistently evolving our menus and beverage programs. Our ideal candidates for this position have a passion for hospitality, food, beverage and service. Experience in tasting menu or fine dining service is preferred, but not required.

We are currently looking for a Server (Bartending Experience Preferred) and Senior Cooks.

If you would like to inquire with us about the the opportunities we currently have available, please email us in confidence to jeff [at] annalena.ca. Only suitable contacts will be contacted. We are looking forward to meeting you!