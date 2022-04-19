Opportunity Knocks / Main Street

Main Street’s ‘Acorn’ Restaurant Seeking a Key Manager & Sommelier to Lead Their FOH Team

Vancouver, BC | The award-winning Acorn Restaurant is looking for a professional front of house manager and sommelier, with exceptional ability in a fast-paced upscale dining environment. This is a key position at the restaurant, working to oversee service with a small collaborative team. You will be comfortable waiting tables, hosting gracefully under pressure while exceeding guest expectations, and be confident with wine service. Fine dining experience is an asset. Strong respect for vegetables a must.

The successful applicant will work closely with the owners to oversee daily operations, display strong problem solving abilities, and lead by example with empathy and compassion. Top organizational skills are essential along with experience in Auphan, Tock, Dropbox and Excel. Responsibilities include scheduling, hiring, training, POS programming, special event coordination, ordering, inventory management, and upholding standards of service.

As head sommelier this position also includes running the wine program by collaborating with the bar team, maintaining wine inventory, writing the wine syllabus, and training staff.

This position is for four shifts per week plus one flex / admin day. Being a small, independently run, progressive restaurant, we pride ourselves on having a collaborative, team-driven environment, and you will need to share this philosophy. E-mail your cover letter and resume to shira@theacornrestaurant.ca.

Attitude and ego are not welcome!

Acorn
Neighbourhood: Main Street
3995 Main St. | 604-566-9001 | WEBSITE
