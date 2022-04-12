Community News / Commercial Drive

Let Memphis Blues BBQ Take Care of Your Easter Feast

Portrait

The Goods from Memphis Blues BBQ

Vancouver, BC | Anyone else surprised to see the long weekend suddenly spring up?

If you’ve forgotten about your dinner plans, no need to rush to put something together last-minute – we’ve got your back.

Turkeys and hams are locked and loaded to go in the ol’ smoker this Easter Sunday. Save yourself the cooking and prep, and have the Memphis Blues Commercial Drive team take care of everything for you.

Give us a call at (604) 215-2599 to book an Easter feast that you surely won’t forget!

Memphis Blues BBQ
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
1342 Commercial Dr, Vancouver, BC V5L 3X6 | 604-215-2599 | WEBSITE
Let Memphis Blues BBQ Take Care of Your Easter Feast
Memphis Blues BBQ Launches New Spring Drinks Menu

There are 0 comments

Commercial Drive

12 Places
The Dishes / Commercial Drive

Tracy Steele Does ‘The Dishes’

Pastry chef and owner of The Bench Bakehouse imagines her ideal day of eating and drinking around Vancouver, when she's not busy working long and early morning hours at the bakery...

Heads Up / Commercial Drive

A Whole Lot of Talent and Flavours Coming Together at the ‘Caffè La Tana’ Wine Bar, March 8th

The one-night-only menu will be pooling creativity from the extended La Tana restaurant 'famiglia', including some new and unusual flavours and wines.

Heads Up / Commercial Drive

What To Expect At Commercial Drive’s Newest Restaurant: Hānai

Opening doors this week: Chef Tess Bevernage talks about what we can expect to see, taste and feel at Hānai on Commercial Drive.

Heads Up / Commercial Drive

Not Your Average “Grab n’ Go” Sushi Joint: Check Out Juno Provisions on The Drive

The latest restaurant venture from restaurateur/Chef Jun Okamura and Head Sushi Chef Ken Kodama opened at 2247 Commercial Drive in December 2021 but just recently came onto our radar.

Opening Soon / Commercial Drive

Opening Soon: Hānai Moves Into The Old Ugly Dumpling Space on Commercial Drive

New restaurant concept, Hānai, is moving into the old Ugly Dumpling location at 1590 Commercial Drive. As the Hānai crew rally together to transform the space, we take a behind-the-scenes look inside…

Heads Up / Commercial Drive

Sign Up Now for One of Slice of Life’s ‘Skateboard Making 101’ Workshops

Hook yourself up with a sweet new one-of-a-kind skateboard for the spring - and some new skills - by registering for one of three available dates, February to April.

Popular

Opening Soon / Kitsilano

New Restaurant ‘Folke’ Starting to Take Shape in Kitsilano

The old Super Hiro Sushi Restaurant (2585 W Broadway at Trafalgar) is on its way to becoming a new plant-based restaurant from Colin Uyeda and Pricilla Deo.

You Should Know

You Should Know About the History of Vancouver’s Once Thriving Comic Book Industry

Local historian, Christine Hagemoen, discovers that Vancouver was once an integral part of the Golden Age of Canadian comics.

11 Places
Scout List

The Scout List, Vol. 586

An agenda of the things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do in Vancouver from April 7 to April 14, 2022.

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

Heads Up / Main Street

Main Street Loses Another Icon of the Independent Food & Drink Scene

Kafka’s flagship cafe, which has occupied its prime Mount Pleasant location since July of 2010, is closing its doors this month. They are the latest casualty in a slew of Main Street business closures slated for April (also, Slickity Jim's, The Boxcar and Pizza Farina).

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / East Vancouver

Strange Fellows Brewing Pays Tribute to Spring Fever with New ‘Footloose’ Saison

Community News / Chinatown

Juke Fried Chicken Has Got Your Munchies Covered This 420

2 Places
Community News

Easter ‘Mini Bunnies’ Return to Grounds for Coffee for a Limited Time Only

Community News

Fresh Roots to Present Special Online Film Screening and Panel Discussion