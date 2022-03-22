Community News / Commercial Drive

Tickets for Havana's Late Night 'Drag on the Drive' Show Now Available

Vancouver, BC | Havana’s first Drag on the Drive events of 2022 are coming up on April 2nd and 3rd, and this time, we’re bringing the late night fun, too. Hosts Xanax and Mx Bukuru are back for two shows with two stellar casts.

While Saturday’s Brunch show is already sold out, there are still tickets available for Sunday’s After Dark performance.

The After Dark Show:
Sunday, April 3rd | 9pm to late
Featuring King Fisher, Ruby Starlight, & Havana’s own Mikki Wikki

Tickets for Sunday April 3rd are currently on sale, and can be purchased through the restaurant’s reservation portal, OpenTable, or through our website.

Follow our social media accounts for more information on upcoming releases and projects: @havanavancouver

Havana
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
1212 Commercial Dr. | 604-253-9119 | WEBSITE
