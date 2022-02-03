Spread the ‘Medina Love’ While Celebrating The Feast of Saint Valentine at Home

The Goods from Cafe Medina

Vancouver, BC | Back by popular demand, our Valentine’s Day Brunch Kits are now available for purchase! Brunch Kits are $125 (for two) or $175 (for four), plus tax. Each of the kits offers a choice of our signature mains (Fricassée, Cassoulet or Fricassée Champignon) in prepare-at-home formats, as well as: either two or four of our famous Liège Waffles with topping; coffee beans from 49th Parallel; Five Beta 5 Chocolates hearts (66% Dark Chocolate, Salted Caramel Ganache); a Mimosa Kit that includes fresh-squeezed OJ and a 750-mL bottle of Chandon California Brut; a signature Medina matchbox; and all preparation instructions. Brunchers can enjoy it all for up to three days following pickup or delivery. Add an optional bouquet of flowers from Vivio Flower Gallery for $25!

Our Valentine’s Day Brunch Kits are available for pre-order until Thursday February 10th at medinacafe.com. Pick up on February 11th & 12th. Limited delivery is also available exclusively on February 11th.