Community News / Downtown

Spread the ‘Medina Love’ While Celebrating The Feast of Saint Valentine at Home

Portrait

The Goods from Cafe Medina

Vancouver, BC | Back by popular demand, our Valentine’s Day Brunch Kits are now available for purchase! Brunch Kits are $125 (for two) or $175 (for four), plus tax. Each of the kits offers a choice of our signature mains (Fricassée, Cassoulet or Fricassée Champignon) in prepare-at-home formats, as well as: either two or four of our famous Liège Waffles with topping; coffee beans from 49th Parallel; Five Beta 5 Chocolates hearts (66% Dark Chocolate, Salted Caramel Ganache); a Mimosa Kit that includes fresh-squeezed OJ and a 750-mL bottle of Chandon California Brut; a signature Medina matchbox; and all preparation instructions. Brunchers can enjoy it all for up to three days following pickup or delivery. Add an optional bouquet of flowers from Vivio Flower Gallery for $25!

Our Valentine’s Day Brunch Kits are available for pre-order until Thursday February 10th at medinacafe.com. Pick up on February 11th & 12th. Limited delivery is also available exclusively on February 11th.

Café Medina
Neighbourhood: Downtown
780 Richards St. | 604-879-3114 | WEBSITE
Spread the ‘Medina Love’ While Celebrating The Feast of Saint Valentine at Home
Eleanor Chow-Waterfall Does ‘The Dishes’

There are 0 comments

Downtown

Opening Soon / Downtown

Opening Soon: Cantina 189

Marcelo Ramirez and Tara Davies team up to open Cantina 189, a cocktail-forward bar with small plates and a sexy glow slated to open in March, 2022.

Heads Up / Downtown

Check Out Alex Morrison’s New Exhibition, Opening at the CAG This Friday

Mushrooms, furniture, and patterns proliferate in Nooks and Corners, on display Jan. 28th to May 1st, 2022.

10 Places
Picking Grapes / Downtown

Picking Grapes with Tim Butt

The Wine Director for Hy's Steakhouse in Vancouver applies his expertise to our wine-related questions.

3 Places
Downtown

Three To See, December 2021

Cinephile Ken Tsui provides a synopsis of his picks for the best three films to see in Vancouver theatres this month.

10 Places
Picking Grapes / Downtown

Picking Grapes with Sam Jonnery

The France-born Sommelier at Gotham Steakhouse & Bar shares his seasonal and perennial wine picks, insight and expertise...

Opening Soon / Downtown

Crêperie and Cider Bar ‘Ça Marche’ To Open Doors This Weekend.

Take a look inside the new restaurant from Au Comptoir's Maxime Bettili.

Popular

The Tip Out

The Tip Out, Vol. 18

Scout's bulleted, easy-to-consume compendium of news and fresh headlines from the local food and drink scene.

9 Places
Picking Grapes / Chinatown

Picking Grapes with Claudia Fandino

In this edition, Claudia Fandino, GM & Beverage Director at Barbara restaurant in Chinatown, shines a light on her favourite local wine producers...

Opening Soon / Downtown

Opening Soon: Cantina 189

Marcelo Ramirez and Tara Davies team up to open Cantina 189, a cocktail-forward bar with small plates and a sexy glow slated to open in March, 2022.

You Should Know / Mt. Pleasant

How to Familiarize Yourself with Mount Pleasant’s Rich and Little Known History, On Foot

Christine Hagemoen shares a sampling of the many stories haunting this Vancouver neighbourhood, included in her newly published walking guide.

Community News / Fraserhood

Osteria Savio Volpe Welcomes New Head Chef Andrea Alridge, Rekindles Wood Fire

Previous
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Kafka’s ‘Ultimate Sweets Box’
Next
Popina Cantina’s New Sweetheart Puffcream Pays Tribute to Love and Friendship

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Downtown

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market Writes Recipes for True Romance This Valentine’s Day

Community News / Kitsilano

Fall in Love with Fable Kitchen’s Three-Course Valentine’s Day Menu

Community News / Main Street

Fable Diner Shares Cinema Inspired Menu, in Honour of ‘Love Day’

Community News / False Creek

Popina Cantina’s New Sweetheart Puffcream Pays Tribute to Love and Friendship