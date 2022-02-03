Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market Writes Recipes for True Romance This Valentine’s Day

The Goods from Fanny Bay Oyster Bar

Vancouver, BC | The culinary team at Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market is casting its net to help guests write their own recipes for romance by offering a full bounty of fresh-caught features at the downtown destination and a Seafood Boil Feast Kit to enjoy in the comfort of their own homes for Valentine’s Day.

Available from 3 to 10 p.m. Friday, February 11 through Monday, February 14, Chef Tommy Shorthouse and his culinary team will spice things up with features that include: Steak & Lobster (6oz AAA beef tenderloin with lobster and a Bearnaise sauce over asparagus), $55; Lobster Ravioli (heart-shaped pasta in tomato bisque with herb mascarpone), $35; and a Raspberry Macaron Ice Cream Sandwich, $16. A full complement of à-la-carte seafood-forward selections will also be offered throughout the weekend.

The Fanny Bay bartending team will add their own unique twist to Valentine’s Day celebrations by shaking up a special Bleeding Heart Cocktail mingling Sheringham vodka, Triple Sec and fresh-squeezed lemon & lime juice and a slow-melting cranberry heart garnish for a lip-smacking libation that conjues up Cosmopolitan vibes for $16.

Those interested in hosting their own special experiences can also pre-order Fanny Bay’s popular Seafood Boil Feast Kits — a ready-made romantic repast for two to four people that includes Dungeness crab, Manila clams, mussels, prawns, Fanny Bay’s signature boil broth & spices, chorizo, green beans, potatoes, red peppers, corn salsa, lemon and all instructions for preparation for $62 per kit. A selection of Old and New-world wines are also available to add additional spice to celebrations for at-home chefs and guests to enjoy in the comfort of their own kitchens.

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar is located at 762 Cambie Street and is open for dine-in service and takeout seven days a week from 3 to 10 p.m. with daily Happy Hour service from 3 to 6 p.m. The Fanny Bay retail market is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and offers fresh and smoked seafood selections, premium shellfish and oysters from British Columbia and Washington State, gourmet pantry items, seafood boxes and specialty kits available to order online for pick-up or home delivery.

For more about Fanny Bay Oysters, visit fannybayoysters.com. To enquire about Fanny Bay catering services, contact Calvin Shiu at CalvinS@fannybayoysters.com.