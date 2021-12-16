AnnaLena Seeking Experienced Head Bartender

The Goods from AnnaLena

Vancouver, BC | AnnaLena is seeking an experienced head bartender to join our team! With a focus on tasting menu service and wine pairings, we are consistently evolving our menus and beverage programs. We are looking for curious and creative individuals who love sharing their passion for hospitality with us and our guests.

As head bartender, you will be creating listed cocktails, maintaining a clean and organized bar, and will be responsible for product inventory controls.

Applicants should have previous bartending experience in a fast paced environment, a solid knowledge of classic and contemporary cocktails and an attention to detail. Our ideal candidate will ideally also have strong wine knowledge.

If you would like to inquire with us about the position and the opportunities we currently have available, please email us in confidence to jeff [at] annalena.ca. Only suitable contacts will be contacted. We are looking forward to meeting you!