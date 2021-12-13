Community News / Kitsilano

Maenam Announces Bold Dine-In and Takeout Options for New Year’s Eve

The Goods from Maenam

Vancouver, BC | Whether you’ll be ringing in the New Year at home in your coziest sweats or celebrating all that glitters with a night on the town, Maenam’s flavourful dine-in and takeout New Year’s Eve family-style Tasting Menus give you the luxury of choice for delicious celebrations. Take-home NYE dinner sets are priced at $120 (feeds two to three people) with omnivore, pescatarian, and vegetarian options, while dine-in menus will be thoughtfully chosen in the moment by the chefs considering dietary needs and preferences as well as the number of guests ($62 per person, minimum two people). Maenam’s dine-in à-la-carte menu will also be offered on December 31 for those looking for a quick pre-party bite.

“It’s incredible to see more and more diners returning,” explains Angus An, chef and owner of Maenam. “We realize not everyone is ready for indoor dining, so we want to remain flexible and provide a number of equally delicious options that suit our guests’ varying comfort levels and budgets.”

Maenam Take-Home NYE Dinner Sets

Omnivore
Tom Kha Beef Soup
Steamed Mussels with Nahm Jim Sauce
Grilled Tuna Salad
Massaman Lamb Curry
Three-Flavour Lingcod
Coconut Sticky Rice Cake with Longan

Pescatarian
Hot and Sour Seafood Soup
Steamed Mussels with Nahm Jim Sauce
Grilled Tuna Salad
Green Sturgeon Curry
Three-Flavour Lingcod
Coconut Sticky Rice Cake with Longan

Vegetarian
Tom Kha Banana Blossom and Mushroom Soup
Fried Brussels Sprouts Salad
Crispy Banana Blossom Salad
Green Vegetable Curry
Eggplant Stir-Fry with Thai Basil
Coconut Sticky Rice Cake with Longan

Maenam’s dine-in family-style New Year’s Eve Chef’s Tasting Menu features a pair of snacks to pique the appetite, two starters (including soup) to begin this stunning feast, a trio of main-course dishes purposely chosen for complementary flavours and textures, and a pair of desserts for a sweet finish.

Black Pepper Crab is also available as a decadent add-on to any New Year’s Eve feast by booking with a minimum 48 hours’ advance notice (Market Price on the day of purchase). Dine-in guests can order wine pairings by the glass (three glasses for $35), and both dine-in and dine-at-home guests can enjoy a bottle of family-owned B.C. bubbles: Fitzpatrick ‘Fitz’ Cremant 2019 ($55) made with 100% estate grown pinot blanc grapes.

For a casual takeout option, Freebird at Home by Maenam is also available on New Year’s Eve featuring its Festive Feast which includes a whole Asian-style salt-cured roast chicken, fried Brussels sprouts salad, crispy sticky rice made with chicken drippings, house-made sausage, mushrooms and dried cranberries, and hazelnut Mor Kaeng custard for dessert. Priced at $70 (feeds two to three people), Freebird’s Festive Feast must be preordered by calling 604-730-5675 with a minimum of 24 hours’ advance notice.

New Year’s Eve dine-in reservations are available on a first-come, first-served basis by calling Maenam at 604-730-5579; booking well in advance is highly recommended. Takeout can also be preordered by directly phoning the restaurant, and 24 hours’ advance reservation is strongly encouraged. All takeout orders can be picked up at Maenam (1938 West 4th Avenue).

Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
1938 W. 4th Ave. | 604-730-5579
This Holiday Season Enjoy a Takeout ‘Festive Feast’ Courtesy of Freebird at Home by Maenam

