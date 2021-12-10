Community News / East Vancouver

Coho Coffee Hosting ‘Khoe’ Vegan Vietnamese Dinner Pop-Up, Dec. 18

Vancouver, BC | On Sunday, December 18, 2021, Khoe, a vegan Vietnamese kitchen, is popping up at Coho Coffee, 1370 E Georgia Street. Co-hosted by Coho, the special plant-based holiday pop-up will feature an exclusive five-course dinner of bold, savoury Vietnamese dishes, including: Chả Giò Chay, vegan spring roll; Canh Chua, Vietnamese sweet and sour soup; and Bò Kho, Vietnamese ‘beef’ stew. An optional beverage menu will also be available on-site, featuring a Lychee Martini and Cocospresso Martini. There are two seatings and bookings can be made for parties of two ($49 per person) via Khoe’s website.

Coho Coffee Launches First Sunday Service Pop-Up Brunch

