Coho Coffee Launches First Sunday Service Pop-Up Brunch

Vancouver, BC | On Sunday, November 7, 2021, East Vancouver’s Coho Coffee (1370 East Georgia Street) is hosting its first Sunday Service pop-up brunch. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or until sell out), enjoy some comforting, sweater weather dishes created by The Dumpling King’s Matthew Murtagh-Wu and Hanai Family Table’s Tess Bevernage and Thomas Robillard.

Made from the heart, the one-day only Sunday Service menu features both meat and vegetarian options. Dishes draw inspiration from nostalgic Hawai’i-style, Chinese, and Taiwanese breakfast staples.

Brunch cocktails, by Coho Coffee’s Sophie Salmon, include speciality POG mimosas (passionfruit, orange, guava) and espresso martinis. Guests can also sip on House of Funk beer and order from a full coffee and tea bar menu.

“It’s been great to be able to highlight our talented commissary members with fun events at Coho Coffee,” says Jennifer Chan, CMO at Coho Collective. “Our community is very supportive, and we look forward to hosting even more. Matt, Tess, and Tom have been part of our community for a while, and we can’t wait to see what they have up their sleeves!”

In addition to the Sunday Service pop-up brunch, Coho Coffee recently launched its Makers Market series on October 23, 2021. The successful event saw a steady stream of people throughout the day. The second and third Makers Market is scheduled for November 27 and December 11, 2021.

For more information, please visit coho.coffee.