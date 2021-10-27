Community News / East Vancouver

Coho Coffee Launches First Sunday Service Pop-Up Brunch

Portrait

The Goods from Coho Collective & Coho Coffee

Vancouver, BC | On Sunday, November 7, 2021, East Vancouver’s Coho Coffee (1370 East Georgia Street) is hosting its first Sunday Service pop-up brunch. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or until sell out), enjoy some comforting, sweater weather dishes created by The Dumpling King’s Matthew Murtagh-Wu and Hanai Family Table’s Tess Bevernage and Thomas Robillard.

Made from the heart, the one-day only Sunday Service menu features both meat and vegetarian options. Dishes draw inspiration from nostalgic Hawai’i-style, Chinese, and Taiwanese breakfast staples.

Brunch cocktails, by Coho Coffee’s Sophie Salmon, include speciality POG mimosas (passionfruit, orange, guava) and espresso martinis. Guests can also sip on House of Funk beer and order from a full coffee and tea bar menu.

“It’s been great to be able to highlight our talented commissary members with fun events at Coho Coffee,” says Jennifer Chan, CMO at Coho Collective. “Our community is very supportive, and we look forward to hosting even more. Matt, Tess, and Tom have been part of our community for a while, and we can’t wait to see what they have up their sleeves!”

In addition to the Sunday Service pop-up brunch, Coho Coffee recently launched its Makers Market series on October 23, 2021. The successful event saw a steady stream of people throughout the day. The second and third Makers Market is scheduled for November 27 and December 11, 2021.

For more information, please visit coho.coffee.

Coho Collective & Coho Coffee
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1370 East Georgia St. | WEBSITE
Coho Coffee Launches First Sunday Service Pop-Up Brunch
Coho Coffee Announces New Makers Market Series

There are 0 comments

East Vancouver

Heads Up / East Vancouver

Kafka’s Coffee Announces New In-House Roasted Coffee Line-Up

After months of roasting on the sly out of the former Agro Roasters spot on Clark Drive, the local coffee chain is now ready to release their own line-up of single-origins and blends...

Heads Up / East Vancouver

Soak Up Summer Vibes at the Alternative Creations Gallery This Month

From October 22-24th check out “Endless, Numbered”, the new solo exhibit by Vancouver Island artist, Sally Podmore.

11 Places
Picking Grapes / Strathcona

Picking Grapes with Chase MacLeod

The Sommelier and Operations Manager at Strathcona wine bar, VV Tapas Lounge, fills us in on his BC wine story.

Vancouverites / East Vancouver

Eight Questions With Local Knitter, Claudia Wilde

Get cozy and read on for our recent interview with the East Van maker and bright businesswoman.

Heads Up / Main Street

Get ‘Bitter Together’ at the 2021 Vancouver Radicchio Festival, Oct. 20th

Fans of vegetables (and vegetable puns) cannot miss out on the one-night-only tasting event, hosted by Main Street farm-to-table restaurant, Burdock & Co.

11 Places
Picking Grapes / Commercial Drive

Picking Grapes with Chef and Wine Pro, Vish Mayekar

The Head Chef of Caffe La Tana and Pepino's, and certified wine professional, shares his wealth of grape knowledge and passion for BC wines...

Popular

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Inside Mount Pleasant’s Imminent Kin Kao Song

Take a look inside Kin Kao Song, the new project from Kin Kao Commercial Drive owners Terence Feng and chef Tang Phoonchai.

Andrew Morrison 1973-2021

Community News / Hastings Sunrise

Dachi Throws Dinner Parties All November

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

Cool Things We Want / North Vancouver

COOL THINGS WE WANT // To Warm Up With a Sons of Vancouver ‘2021 Whisky Advent Calendar’

Each calendar includes two dozen miniature bottles of cask strength whiskies and liqueurs - the gray and rainy days are about to get a lot more interesting!

Previous
30 Days of Cocktail Classics Grace ‘Uva’ Guests All November Long
Next
Celebrate Caviar Festival With Ancora Ambleside and False Creek, This November

Community News

See more from Community News
2 Places
Community News

Celebrate Caviar Festival With Ancora Ambleside and False Creek, This November

Community News / Downtown

30 Days of Cocktail Classics Grace ‘Uva’ Guests All November Long

Community News / Downtown

Gotham Bar Manager, Taylor Smith, Shares His ‘Storm Watching’ Winter Cocktail Recipe

Community News / Hastings Sunrise

Dachi Throws Dinner Parties All November