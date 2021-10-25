Sink Your Fangs Into the Sweetest Halloween Cookies from The Bench

The Goods from The Bench Bakehouse

Vancouver, BC | If you hear a sound go bump in the night, chances are it’s someone tip-toeing into the kitchen to sneak a bite of one of these scrumptious Halloween cookies. Freshly baked sugar cookies by The Bench Bakehouse in spooky ghost, bat and Jack-o’-lantern silhouettes are hand-decorated and ready to be devoured by goblins and ghouls, and eager trick-or-treaters of all ages.

Priced between $4.50 and $5.50, The Bench’s scary good Halloween cookies are available to preorder online at thebenchbakehouse.com/order-online and for pickup now through Sunday, October 31 at The Bench Bakehouse (1641 Commercial Drive, Vancouver).