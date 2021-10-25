Community News / Commercial Drive

Sink Your Fangs Into the Sweetest Halloween Cookies from The Bench

Portrait

The Goods from The Bench Bakehouse

Vancouver, BC | If you hear a sound go bump in the night, chances are it’s someone tip-toeing into the kitchen to sneak a bite of one of these scrumptious Halloween cookies. Freshly baked sugar cookies by The Bench Bakehouse in spooky ghost, bat and Jack-o’-lantern silhouettes are hand-decorated and ready to be devoured by goblins and ghouls, and eager trick-or-treaters of all ages.

Priced between $4.50 and $5.50, The Bench’s scary good Halloween cookies are available to preorder online at thebenchbakehouse.com/order-online and for pickup now through Sunday, October 31 at The Bench Bakehouse (1641 Commercial Drive, Vancouver).

The Bench Bakehouse
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
1641 Commercial Dr. | 604-251-0677 | WEBSITE
Sink Your Fangs Into the Sweetest Halloween Cookies from The Bench
Fall for Pumpkin Pie and Other Autumn Bakery Classics from ‘The Bench’

There are 0 comments

Commercial Drive

11 Places
Picking Grapes / Commercial Drive

Picking Grapes with Chef and Wine Pro, Vish Mayekar

The Head Chef of Caffe La Tana and Pepino's, and certified wine professional, shares his wealth of grape knowledge and passion for BC wines...

Commercial Drive

Caffè La Tana Finally Becomes The Wine Bar It Was Always Meant To Be

Caffè La Tana expands hours, and menu to operate evenings as the wine bar it was always meant to be.

You Need To Try This / Commercial Drive

You Need to Try One of the Most Interesting Cocktails on Commercial Drive

Bartender Felipe Torres of La Mezcaleria has created a line-up of drinks with one that stands out for its street food inspiration.

You Need To Try This / Commercial Drive

You Need to Try This Delicious Handheld at East Van’s New ‘Vennie’s Sub Shop’

The meatloaf in this Livia potato bunned beauty is classically glazed and smeared with a sauce reminiscent of Triple-O's.

Track and Food / Commercial Drive

TRACK & FOOD // Local Chefs Talk Collaboration, Pandemics and Delivery Apps

In this episode, Jamie and Mickey speak to chefs Doug Stephen and Phil Scarfone about working their way through weird times.

You Need To Try This / Commercial Drive

You Need to Try These Delicious Chocolate Cookies on Commercial Drive

We're usually down for their little cream-filled doughnut rounds but these cookies are just the right thing on a cloudy day.

Popular

Andrew Morrison 1973-2021

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Inside Mount Pleasant’s Imminent Kin Kao Song

Take a look inside Kin Kao Song, the new project from Kin Kao Commercial Drive owners Terence Feng and chef Tang Phoonchai.

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

Opening Soon / Chinatown

‘Nancy Go Yaya’ Opening Soon in Chinatown

The Singaporean restaurant and wine bar arrives this summer from the team behind Bao Bei and Kissa Tanto.

25 Places
Scout 25

Vancouver’s Best Restaurants, Mapped

A fresh panel of local industry pros created this list of essential restaurants for Fall/Winter, 2019.

Previous
Sous Chef-In-Residence Sought for New ‘LunchLAB’ School Program
Next
Something Wicked This Way Comes to Mon Paris Pâtisserie

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Downtown

Gotham Bar Manager, Taylor Smith, Shares His ‘Storm Watching’ Winter Cocktail Recipe

Community News / Hastings Sunrise

Dachi Throws Dinner Parties All November

Community News / Burnaby

Something Wicked This Way Comes to Mon Paris Pâtisserie

Community News

Which Responsibly Managed Fish to Seek Out During the Month of November