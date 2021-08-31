Community News / Kitsilano

Beaucoup Bakery Launches First-Ever Mid-Autumn Festival Collection

Portrait

The GOODS from Beaucoup Bakery & Cafe

Vancouver, BC | This fall, the brother-sister duo behind Beaucoup Bakery (2150 Fir Street) are launching their first-ever Mid-Autumn Festival collection, La Petite Lune. Available starting September 10, 2021 in three special packages, the limited-edition, artisanal treats are inspired by Jacky and Betty Hung’s heritage, the adventures of the classic The Little Prince book, and love for innovating traditional flavours. These include three modern-style mini mooncakes and two seasonal tarts.

“Our guests have asked us when we would create mooncakes, and we are so happy to finally showcase them to our friends, family, and customers,” says Betty. “Jacky and I grew up eating the quintessential Mid-Autumn Festival mooncakes as kids, the ones filled with lotus seed paste and cured egg yolks. Our versions are reimagined mooncakes – taking the traditional shape and look, and giving them each a unique filling.”

Beaucoup Bakery’s Mid-Autumn Festival collection, La Petite Lune, can be pre-ordered online now for pick-up from September 10 to 21, 2021. It includes:

The Little Moons ($20 per pack; $34 for two packs) is a pack of three 2-inch mooncakes, featuring brown butter sweet potato with roasted pecan marzipan; vanilla rice pudding with pistachio marzipan; and raspberry currant currant cheesecake. They are baked with a golden buttery crust and custom stamped with artistic Chinese floral flourishes and designs.

La Petite Lune Gift Set ($55 per pack) features two packs of the Mini Moons and two refreshing and shareable 3.25-inch tarts – mango sago pomelo and jasmine strawberry.

The Prince and the Fox ($20 for two) with one each of the 3.25-inch mango sago pomelo (The Prince) and jasmine strawberry tarts (The Fox).

“We hope to make this a new tradition for Beaucoup Bakery, creating unique mooncakes every year,” adds Betty. “The Little Prince is one of our favourite childhood books, and our mooncakes are definitely inspired by his fanciful adventures. It’s something I’ve personally made for our family for years, and I’m so glad we can now offer it to our guests.”

For more information, please visit www.beaucoupbakery.com.

About Beaucoup Bakery | Beaucoup Bakery & Café opened its doors in December 2012, offering French-inspired pastries. The reason for opening Beaucoup Bakery was simple, to leave the world a happier place, even if through something as simple as a cookie. The bakery’s priority is to put care and pride into everything it does, from the ingredients used and the little details that go into the baking, through to the way the company treats valued customers and friends.

