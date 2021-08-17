Belgard Kitchen Seeks Head Chef

The Goods from Belgard Kitchen

Vancouver, BC | Situated in the 100-year-old Settlement Building alongside sibling brands Settlement Brewing and Vancouver Urban Winery, Belgard Kitchen strives to deliver memorable restaurant experiences in its unique, converted warehouse setting. With 75 seats and three distinct menus – lunch, brunch and dinner, Belgard Kitchen offers a diverse offering.

Belgard’s menus are focused on simple, fresh and clean flavours, prizing seasonal ingredients from key local suppliers. Our tasting menu option (‘the Belgard Experience’) offers guests a customized dining experience highlighting our favourite dishes and seasonal creations.

Our Wine Program: Pioneering wine-on-tap to Canada, our wine program features a rotating selection of 34 hand selected wines from BC’s premier wine regions. Featured among these wines are our in-house Vancouver Urban Winery creations.

Our Beer Program: Our beer line-up features Settlement Brewing’s small-batch craft beers on tap, all brewed with premium ingredients and designed to cater to a session setting. As a contract brewing facility, we also celebrate the brands we make beer for by pouring partner brands as well. You might find yourself incorporating beer and wine into your menu often – and we encourage it!

You are:

A dynamic leader, people developer, and a lover of food and beverage. Fun, energetic leader with a proven track record of driving a kitchen team to be creative and profitable. The ability to challenge, motivate, and coach your team to improve their culinary prowess. A self-motivated cook looking to expand their own knowledge and grow as a Chef. Ideally, you will be able to provide an example of people and dishes you’ve developed in your career.

We are:

Our group began in 2011 as Vancouver Urban Winery which evolved into Belgard Kitchen and Settlement Brewing. We added Havana Restaurant to our portfolio in late 2017 and are working on our next restaurant venture as we speak. Our businesses are growing and we’d love to add someone great to the family.

The Role is (including but not limited to):

– Recruiting, hiring, training, and developing your kitchen team

– Menu ideation & development, including one-off events

– Inventory management using Optimum Control

– Ordering and building relationships with multiple suppliers

– Adjusting prep and order guides to be continuously profitable

– Working within and exceeding health and safety standards

– Maintaining your environment, equipment and preventative maintenance programs.

Job Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $65,000 – $80,000 including gratuities

Resumes can be sent to info@belgardkitchen.com.

All positions at Belgard Kitchen and the Settlement Building are open to any and every member of the community. Folks of all racial backgrounds and gender identities (LGBTQIA+) are encouraged to apply.