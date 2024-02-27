Celebrate a Delicious Holiday Feast with Railtown Catering’s Famous Easter-To-Go Packages

The Goods from Railtown Catering

Vancouver, BC | Award-winning Railtown Catering is Vancouver’s go-to partner for life’s big events like weddings, anniversaries, and work celebrations. Luckily and deliciously, it offers the same exceptional food and presentation in convenient to-go packages for the year’s most important holidays, including Easter.

Again this spring, the passionate and dedicated Railtown Catering team will be creating their famous Easter To-Go Packages and making them available for pickup or delivery on Sunday March 31st and Monday April 1st. These traditional multi-course dinners make for a truly effortless Easter feast, needing only to be reheated and served.

The centrepiece of the feast is a slow-cooked Honey-Glazed Ham, conveniently pre-sliced and accompanied by an irresistible selection of seasonal sides and an indulgent housemade dessert. Menu favourites include decadent Scalloped Potatoes with Gruyère Cheese, roasted root vegetables with shallots, mushrooms, and white asparagus, fluffy Hot Cross Buns served with whipped butter and an irresistible Rhubarb Crumble.

The festive feasts are available in both small (feeds 4-6) and large (feeds 10-12) sizes for $299 and $439 plus tax, respectively. The packages are also available to be picked up hot and ready-to-eat for an extra charge of $50.

Easter-To-Go Packages can be customized and enhanced with add-ons like a Roast Rosemary-Crusted Lamb Leg, AAA Slow-Roasted Certified Angus Prime Rib, and additional sides. The succulent leg of lamb is available in two sizes, small (feeds 4-6, for $119), and large (feeds up to 10 for $189) and comes prepared medium alongside a mustard lamb jus. Railtown’s famous prime rib serves 8-10 for $269 and is accompanied with au jus and horseradish. Additional side dishes are available à la carte basis.

All orders must be placed by 10:00 am on Tuesday, March 26th, 2024, and all orders placed by March 12th will receive an Early Bird bonus of a $40 Gift Card to enjoy at Railtown Café! Packages are available for pickup at Railtown Cafe‘s flagship location, 397 Railway Street in Vancouver, from 11:00 am – 5:00 pm on Sunday March 31st and Monday April 1st. Delivery will be available throughout the Lower Mainland for an additional charge.

As with all of Railtown’s holiday offerings, a portion of the proceeds from the sale of each Easter To-Go package will be donated directly to Mission Possible, a non-profit charity providing street-level care for those with immediate and critical needs in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside neighbourhood.

Orders may be placed by calling 604-568-8811 or online.

Railtown Catering Easter To-Go Menu

Entrée:

honey-glazed bone-in ham with house-made caraway mustard (pre-sliced)

Seasonal side dishes:

organic spring greens with asparagus, haricots vert, grape tomatoes, marinated artichokes, toasted almonds and sherry vinaigrette

cucumber salad with fresh dill and sour cream dressing

scalloped potatoes with gruyère cheese

buttered sweet peas and baby carrots with mint

braised red cabbage

roasted root vegetables with caramelized shallots, mushrooms, and white asparagus hot cross buns with whipped butter

classic rhubarb crumble with vanilla ice cream

Railtown Catering Railtown Japantown 397 Railway St. MAP