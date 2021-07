The Goods from Coho Collective & Coho Coffee

Vancouver, BC | Authentic Spanish cuisine food truck Boca’O is heating up Coho Collective’s third summer Street Food Series, teaming up with Coho Coffee (1370 E Georgia Street) on Saturday, July 24th from 4-8pm.



The menu includes a charcuterie platter, Burger “La Manchega”, Seafood Paella, Crema Catalana for dessert, and thirst quenching drinks such as housemade sangria, beers, kombucha, and lemonade.