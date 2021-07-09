Opportunity Knocks / Railtown Japantown

St. Lawrence Restaurant on Hunt for Front of House Staffer

Portrait

The Goods from St. Lawrence

Vancouver, BC | St. Lawrence is looking to add to its team at the award-winning Railtown restaurant!

A heartfelt homage to Chef/Owner Jean-Christophe (J-C) Poirier’s heritage, formative years in Quebec and early experience in renowned Montréal restaurants, St. Lawrence offers a marriage of classic French cuisine and the gastronomic identity and culture of Les Québécois and a warm and intimate enclave where food, drink and atmosphere combine for a transportive dining experience unlike any other.

Since opening in 2017, St. Lawrence is proud to have been singled out for numerous accolades, including: No. 4 on enRoute magazine’s 2018 list of Canada’s Best New Restaurants; Vancouver Magazine awards for Best New Restaurant (2018), Restaurant of the Year (2018 and ’19), Chef of the Year (2019), and gold awards for Best Gastown and Best French (2019 and ’20); and consecutive top-five spots on the prestigious annual ranking of Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants (No. 2 in 2020, No. 5 in ’19).

We’re looking for a support person to join our front-of-house family at St. Lawrence. Our ideal candidates are committed, hardworking and have a positive, team- and guest-first attitude. We provide competitive wages (plus a great tip-out!), a positive, supportive work environment, and the chance to join a truly passionate team with growth potential. Hours are 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. five days a week, with onboarding beginning in mid-July. It’s perfect for someone with a day job or student, and while bilingual French speakers are preferred, it’s not mandatory!

Interested applicants can email their resumes to julie@stlawrencerestaurant.com.

St. Lawrence
Neighbourhood: Railtown Japantown
269 Powell St. | WEBSITE
St. Lawrence Restaurant on Hunt for Front of House Staffer
Tickets for St. Lawrence’s New Provence-Inspired July Menu Now Available

There are 0 comments

Railtown Japantown

Comfort Food / Railtown Japantown

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Arguably the Best Brownie Situation Ever Sold in Vancouver

The delicious and not too sweet things are dense, chewy and creamy at the same time, no doubt the result of some alchemic spell.

Definitive Records / Railtown Japantown

All the Things Being Listened to by The Mackenzie Room’s Antonio Cayonne

The hospitality lifer picks three important records, singles out some vital podcasts and shares several essential books on tape.

Opening Soon / Railtown Japantown

Inside the Imminent Japanese Cafe, ‘Harken’

It's been a long time coming, but the new cafe aims to start serving coffee and shojin ryori-style vegan food around June 1st.

View From Your Window / Railtown Japantown

The View From Your Window #216

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Opening Soon / Railtown Japantown

Take a Sneak Peek Inside Pallet Coffee’s Beautiful New Roastery in Railtown

After several months in the making the new facility is on track to officially open to the public this Monday, November 4th.

You Need To Try This / Railtown Japantown

Is This Vancouver’s Most Underrated Restaurant?

Dosanko, the quietly excellent yoshuku-style restaurant on the edge of Japantown, is back open for dinner service.

Popular

Field Trip / Bowen Island

Inside Kitoki Inn, Opening Soon on Bowen Island

The new Japanese-inspired getaway on Bowen Island is made up of three cabins and a bath house surrounded by forest.

Restaurant Graveyard / False Creek

Remembering the Waterfront Weirdo Once Lauded as Canada’s Best New Restaurant

With its bucket seats and spinning wine machine, Harry Kambolis' Nu Restaurant was a little ahead of its time.

Intelligence Briefs

On Suddenly Taking More Tables and Toiling Away in Potentially Lethal Temperatures

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds another chef being a jerk and the labour shortage grinding on.

Drinker

Scottish Comedian Does Spot-On Imitation of Distillery Tour Guide

Eleanor Morton impersonates a distillery tour guide whose enthusiasm for the product is pretty low key.

Opening Soon / False Creek

Take a Look Inside Alimentaria Mexicana, Opening Soon on Granville Island

Ernesto Gomez's new Mexican restaurant concept is almost ready to go in the old Edible Canada location.

Previous
Beer Brief, Vol. 50
Next
On Licking Statue Boots and Real Estate Developers Frothing at the Mouth

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks / Main Street

Main Street’s ‘Tocador’ Looking to Fill Several Positions

Opportunity Knocks / Commercial Drive

Commercial Drive’s ‘Livia’ Seeking Cooks and Night Baker

Opportunity Knocks / The Islands

New Nimmo Bay Wilderness Resort Restaurant Seeks Bartender and Servers

Opportunity Knocks / Kitsilano

Kitsilano’s ‘Delara’ Restaurant Now Seeking to Fill Several Key Positions