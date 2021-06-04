Community News / Kitsilano

The Lazy Gourmet Announces Hearty Celebration for All Dads

Vancouver, BC | As B.C. welcomes back small and safe gatherings come Father’s Day, The Lazy Gourmet, Vancouver’s leading catering company, is serving up several ways to celebrate all dads: a Butcher Box for the BBQ; a Father’s Day Set Menu; and a Father’s Day Box filled with savoury bites.

“Our team is excited to pack up some of our most robust celebration kits this year for Father’s Day,” says Kevin Mazzone, partner and general manager of The Lazy Gourmet. “This is the time to give a toast to father figures from all walks of life. Our nourishing Father’s Day selection is a fantastic way to bring friends and family together – be it at home, in a backyard, at the local park, or even virtually.”

The Butcher Box ($110) is a great way to dust off the grill for the summer and features a flavourful assortment for dad to grill at home (over 55oz of meat), including: a 12oz ribeye, 8oz striploin, stuffed chicken breasts – cordon bleu, za’atar and garlic lamb kabobs, and teriyaki chicken breasts.

For those planning a wholesome meal together, the Father’s Day Set Menu ($45 per person) brings together a broccoli caesar salad, whiskey glazed striploin, loaded smashed potatoes, butter buns with pink peppercorn whipped butter, grilled asparagus with balsamic reduction, and apple fritters to finish.

The ultimate Father’s Day Box ($75) includes all the fixings, pairing buttermilk fried chicken wings and BBQ ribs with a variety of sides – crispy coleslaw, macaroni salad, jalapeño cheddar cornbread, pickles and pickled vegetables, waffle sticks, and whiskey maple syrup.

Diners are invited to pair the feasts with a housemade Cherry “The Man” Hattan cocktail ($60, 4 portions) and a decadent Whiskey Chocolate Caramel Cake ($8).

Pre-orders can be made online through LG Market, by calling 604-734-2507 or emailing catering@lazygourmet.ca by June 17, 2021. Pick-up and delivery options are available.

For more information about The Lazy Gourmet, please visit www.lazygourmet.ca.

About The Lazy Gourmet | Founded in 1979 by Susan Mendelson, The Lazy Gourmet is one of Vancouver’s first catering companies. It specializes in truly contagious hospitality while showcasing the finest local ingredients and outstanding quality our region has to offer. Services encompass everything from morning baking, event planning, to fully produced sit down dinners for 800 and more. The Lazy Gourmet is currently located at 1545 West 3rd Avenue. For more information about The Lazy Gourmet, please visit www.lazygourmet.ca.

The Lazy Gourmet Unveils Several Delicious Ways to Celebrate Mom This Year

On Home-Owning Politicians Sucking Hard and Still Drinking In Any Park You Want
Pre-Orders for Edge Catering’s Father’s Day Offerings Now Open

