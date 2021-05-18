Coho Coffee Unveils New Brunch Menu Fuelled by Commissary Member Ingredients

The GOODS from Coho

Vancouver, BC | East Vancouver’s Coho Coffee (1370 East Georgia Street) has launched a brand new spring/summer brunch menu fuelled by member ingredients made in its commissary kitchens. The hyperlocal menu includes a variety of planted-based toasts and sandwiches, as well as protein-packed bowls and salads – all available for delivery, take out, or patio dining.

“Our team and our member businesses are extremely talented, and we are excited to be able to show them love by weaving member ingredients into our brunch menu items, ” says Jennifer Chan, spokesperson and CMO at Coho Collective. “Some personal picks include The Veggie Burger, which was definitely a crowd favourite amongst the team during recipe testing, and our new plant-based Banh Mi. We can’t wait to have the community come check it all out.”

The new brunch menu, created by chef de cuisine Jay De La Rosa, includes vegetarian and vegan-friendly options, featuring ingredients from a number of Coho Commissary members such as: Tall Shadow Breads, Sriracha Revolver, Salty Cabbage, Van Koji Foods, True Nosh, and Kula Kitchen.

The cafe’s sweet and savoury signature, the Coho Toast ($10), has roasted garlic, burnt onions, goat cheese, mushrooms, arugula, and a drizzle of honey. The menu also features a classic avocado option, and guests can choose to top their toasts with a poached egg.

Other notable new menu items (from $10) include:

– The Veggie Burger, with a Sriracha Revolver beet tequila mayo, a housemade veggie patty, roma tomatoes, and pickles, all on a Tall Shadow Breads brioche bun.

– Kimchi and Cheese on Tall Shadow Breads’ sourdough loaf, with cheddar and Salty Cabbage kimchi.

– The Coho Bowl 2.0, on a base of greens, has avocado, a soft boiled egg, Van Koji roasted vegetables, fried chickpeas, lemon dressing, and feta snow.

– Banh Mi on a Tall Shadow Breads baguette, with chicken or Kula Kitchen’s vegan Chi’kn, pickled carrot and daikon, cucumber, jalapeño, and Kula pili pili pepper mayo.

– Granola Parfait with creamy yogurt, seasonal fruits, and True Nosh granola.

Besides brunch, Coho Coffee’s pastry case features a selection of tempting member-crafted pastries. Guests can choose from Leavenly Goods’ babkas, classic French croissants from Steve’s Gourmet Foods, and also classic but vegan croissants from Sweet’n’Sassy Patisserie.

Coho Coffee’s café and brunch menu are available seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, please visit coho.coffee.

ABOUT COHO COLLECTIVE | Founded in 2017, Coho Collective aims to build lasting communities in the food and beverage industry through shared kitchen space. It currently has three commissaries in Greater Vancouver: North Vancouver (375 Lynn Avenue), Powell (1507 Powell Street), and Strathcona (1370 East Georgia Street). Coho Collective recently launched Coho Market, an online store delivering goods from many small business members. Its Strathcona location features the first Coho Coffee and event space.