Community News / Commercial Drive

Limited Time Strawberry Buns Now Available to Pre-Order at Grounds for Coffee

Portrait

Photo by @yvreats

The Goods from Grounds for Coffee

Vancouver, BC | Did you know that May is National Strawberry Month? Each of Grounds for Coffee’s limited edition Strawberry Buns is topped with our OG cream cheese frosting and followed by a heap of fresh strawberries – all for no extra charge.

Grounds for Coffee’s Strawberry Buns will be available for pick-up from both of our locations from May 21st to 24th only. Call any location to pre-order: (604) 224-5282 for Alma or (604) 254-3939 for Commercial Drive. Spread a little love this Spring and surprise your best bun bud! #TogetherApart

Grounds For Coffee
Neighbourhood: West Side
2565 Alma St. | 604-224-5282 | WEBSITE
Limited Time Strawberry Buns Now Available to Pre-Order at Grounds for Coffee
Pre-Orders for Grounds for Coffee’s Limited Edition ‘Easter Mini Bunnies’ Now Open
Grounds For Coffee (East Van)
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
2088 Commercial Dr, Vancouver, BC V5N 4A9 | WEBSITE
Limited Time Strawberry Buns Now Available to Pre-Order at Grounds for Coffee
PATIO CITY // Five More Outdoor Spaces to Have on Your Radar

There are 0 comments

Commercial Drive

Track and Food / Commercial Drive

TRACK & FOOD // Local Chefs Talk Collaboration, Pandemics and Delivery Apps

In this episode, Jamie and Mickey speak to chefs Doug Stephen and Phil Scarfone about working their way through weird times.

You Need To Try This / Commercial Drive

You Need to Try These Delicious Chocolate Cookies on Commercial Drive

We're usually down for their little cream-filled doughnut rounds but these cookies are just the right thing on a cloudy day.

Restaurant Graveyard / Commercial Drive

Remembering the Commercial Drive Restaurant Where All the Cooks Liked to Hang Out

While it did attract many off-duty cooks, bartenders and servers, to the neighbourhood at large is was like a second living room.

You Need To Try This / Commercial Drive

You Need to Try This Hot Mexican Chocolate Cream-Filled Pastry on Commercial Drive

The thing is positively loaded with the stuff (really the volume of a cream puff), thus warming the palate without mercy.

Vancouverites / Commercial Drive

INTERVIEW // Livia’s Bakery Manager, Sabine Thorson, on Living Life Covered in Flour

As the flour was settling on a busy week of Valentine's Day prep, Thorson found a bit of time to talk with us about life and work.

You Need To Try This / Commercial Drive

You Need to Try This Soul-Warming Bowl of ‘Fagioli’ on Commercial Drive

A star on the regular menu at Livia, this little bowl packs big punches of flavour and warmth on cold winter days.

Popular

Tea and Two Slices

On Bears Cleaning Up Gastown and Taking Bets on the New Tent City Location

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr finds new murals and drugs being seen as 'morally unacceptable'.

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

‘The Farmhouse’ Opening Soon in Mt. Pleasant

Expect casual Italian menus that change often in a casual environment overseen by people who know what they're doing.

Opening Soon / Kitsilano

‘Delara’ Restaurant to Launch in Kits This Summer

The new 60 seater from chef Bardia Ilbeiggi (formerly of Farmer's Apprentice, L'Abattoir) will focus on "humble Persian food."

Cool Things We Want / East Vancouver

Strange Fellows’ New ‘Stranger’ Canned Wines are Picnic Perfect

The wines - released tomorrow - are very palatable, and I wouldn't hesitate to make room for them in either my picnic basket or camp kit.

Community News / Kitsilano

Beaucoup Bakery and Heritage Asian Eatery Team Up for Dim Sum-Inspired Croissant Collaboration

Previous
Gang Releases Over 1,000 Cockroaches In Taipei Restaurant During Dinner Rush
Next
We Want to Luxuriate in These New ‘Sangre De Fruta’ Inspired Spa Treatments

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Railtown Japantown

St. Lawrence Reveals New Springtime Celebration Menu

Community News / West Side

Potluck Hawker Eatery Celebrates Asian Heritage Month With Ultimate Malaysian Eats Mash-Up

Community News / Kitsilano

Beaucoup Bakery and Heritage Asian Eatery Team Up for Dim Sum-Inspired Croissant Collaboration

Community News / Mt. Pleasant

33 Brewing Experiment Welcomes New ‘Baby Azacca’ to Their Beer Family