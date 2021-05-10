Limited Time Strawberry Buns Now Available to Pre-Order at Grounds for Coffee

The Goods from Grounds for Coffee

Vancouver, BC | Did you know that May is National Strawberry Month? Each of Grounds for Coffee’s limited edition Strawberry Buns is topped with our OG cream cheese frosting and followed by a heap of fresh strawberries – all for no extra charge.

Grounds for Coffee’s Strawberry Buns will be available for pick-up from both of our locations from May 21st to 24th only. Call any location to pre-order: (604) 224-5282 for Alma or (604) 254-3939 for Commercial Drive. Spread a little love this Spring and surprise your best bun bud! #TogetherApart