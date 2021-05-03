Pepino’s Spaghetti House on Hunt for Full-Time Line Cook

The Goods from Pepino’s Spaghetti House

Vancouver, BC | Pepino’s Spaghetti House is looking for a full-time line cook to join our team. Minimum one year experience required; the ideal candidate is a motivated self-starter with a desire to grow and develop with our company. We are a busy restaurant so candidates must be clean, organized and calm under pressure.

Competitive wage, consistent hours and opportunity for advancement in the organization.

Interested candidates are asked to email resume to vish@pepinos.ca.