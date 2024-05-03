Elio Volpe is Seeking an Experienced General Manager to Lead Our Growing Team!

The Goods from Elio Volpe

Vancouver, BC | Elio Volpe is a new Italian restaurant that draws on inspiration from Italy’s enchanting south – its famed coasts, historic charm, and laid-back lifestyle. We are on the lookout for a General Manager that thrives in a fast-paced, high-volume environment, and who shares our enthusiasm for Italian culinary traditions and exquisite wines. This is not just a job; it’s an opportunity to be part of Banda Volpi, a company that leads the industry with innovation and creativity.

Join us and become a vital part of our journey to bring the flavors of Italy’s south and the Pacific Northwest to the heart of our community. At Banda Volpi, we not only value our guests but also our team members, providing opportunities for personal and professional growth.

Qualifications:

-A bachelor’s degree in business administration, hospitality management, or a related field is preferred.

-Minimum of 5 years in restaurant management

-Minimum of 2 years in a general manager role

-Strong knowledge of restaurant operations, including front-of-house and back-of-house processes, inventory management, and financial reporting with a proven track record of excellent customer service results.

Compensation:

-$90,000-$110,000 + gratuities

-Benefits program

-Daily staff meal

Company Culture Pillars:

– We show up for each other.

– We value our associates and strive to build trust, communication, and empowerment.

– We create and grow.

– We expand our knowledge and push our boundaries to build a culture defined by creativity, innovation and collaborative growth.

– We are guest obsessed.

– We welcome everyone as if they are guests in our own home, placing guests at the forefront of everything we do. Hospitality is in our DNA.

To apply, please click here.

Thank you for your interest in working with us at Banda Volpi! Please note, due to the volume of applicants we receive, only qualified candidates will be contacted.