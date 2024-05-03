A no messing around guide to the coolest things to eat, drink and do in Vancouver and beyond. Community. Not clickbait.

Opportunity Knocks West Side

Elio Volpe is Seeking an Experienced General Manager to Lead Our Growing Team!

Portrait

The Goods from Elio Volpe

Vancouver, BC | Elio Volpe is a new Italian restaurant that draws on inspiration from Italy’s enchanting south – its famed coasts, historic charm, and laid-back lifestyle. We are on the lookout for a General Manager that thrives in a fast-paced, high-volume environment, and who shares our enthusiasm for Italian culinary traditions and exquisite wines. This is not just a job; it’s an opportunity to be part of Banda Volpi, a company that leads the industry with innovation and creativity.

Join us and become a vital part of our journey to bring the flavors of Italy’s south and the Pacific Northwest to the heart of our community. At Banda Volpi, we not only value our guests but also our team members, providing opportunities for personal and professional growth.

Qualifications:
-A bachelor’s degree in business administration, hospitality management, or a related field is preferred.
-Minimum of 5 years in restaurant management
-Minimum of 2 years in a general manager role
-Strong knowledge of restaurant operations, including front-of-house and back-of-house processes, inventory management, and financial reporting with a proven track record of excellent customer service results.

Compensation:
-$90,000-$110,000 + gratuities
-Benefits program
-Daily staff meal

Company Culture Pillars:
– We show up for each other.
– We value our associates and strive to build trust, communication, and empowerment.
– We create and grow.
– We expand our knowledge and push our boundaries to build a culture defined by creativity, innovation and collaborative growth.
– We are guest obsessed.
– We welcome everyone as if they are guests in our own home, placing guests at the forefront of everything we do. Hospitality is in our DNA.

To apply, please click here.

Thank you for your interest in working with us at Banda Volpi! Please note, due to the volume of applicants we receive, only qualified candidates will be contacted.

Directions
Elio Volpe
Neighbourhood: West Side
540 West 17th Ave.
WEBSITE

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks

‘Mercato di Luigi’ is On the Hunt for a Passionate & Experienced Executive Chef
Opportunity Knocks Gastown

L’Abattoir is Seeking a Talented Bartender for Their Team of Service Professionals
Opportunity Knocks Hastings Sunrise

Tall Shadow Bakery is Seeking a Friendly Face to Work the Farmer’s Markets
Opportunity Knocks Victoria

Victoria’s ‘Marilena’ Restaurant is Seeking a Sushi Chef

The Scout Community

Become a member