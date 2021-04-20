Community News / Kitsilano

Kitsilano’s Lucky Taco Extends Hours and Happy Hours on Newly Expanded Patio

Portrait

The Goods from Lucky Taco

Vancouver, BC | Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at Lucky Taco will soon become Kitsilano’s day drinking HQ, as we’re stoked to announce our new open time of 2pm on those days! To celebrate the warm weather afternoons, we’ll be running extended happy hours from 2pm-5pm. Our newly added, and freshly painted, curbside patio also more than doubles our seating capacity, bringing out more of the great cantina times.

If you’d prefer to get Lucky at the beach, or from the comfort of your home, our online takeout services will also kick off at 2pm every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday!

Stay up to date on the happenings with our Instagram @luckytacoyvr.

Lucky Taco
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
1685 Yew St. | 604-739-4677 | WEBSITE
Kitsilano’s Lucky Taco Extends Hours and Happy Hours on Newly Expanded Patio
Gooseneck Hospitality Group Seeks Senior Manager to Join Growing Team

There are 0 comments

Kitsilano

Patio City / Kitsilano

PATIO CITY // Soaking Up the Expanded Beach Vibes at Kitsilano’s Lucky Taco

Located on Yew Street just up from Kits Beach, the outdoor space has long been a major day and night draw for beach goers.

From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // A Model-Sized Version of an Iconic City of Vancouver Statue

The Museum of Vancouver's CEO, Mauro Vescera, shares a piece that inspires some personal childhood nostalgia...

You Need To Try This / Kitsilano

You Need to Try This Refreshing ‘Forager’s Gimlet’ Cocktail From Grapes & Soda

This gorgeous, bright green gimlet is full of fresh forest flavours, perfect for celebrating the advance of Spring.

From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // The Museum of Vancouver’s Expo Ernie Key Chain

The MOV Operations Manager shares a souvenir that commemorates both a historic local event and an invaluable personal memory.

You Need To Try This / Kitsilano

You Need to Try This Altogether Different Golden Yuzu Chocolate Bar at Beaucoup Bakery

The edge-of-Kits bakery and cafe is better known for its pastries, which is why the impact of this stuff feels so great.

Comfort Food / Kitsilano

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Hundy’s Tater Tots Dusted With Housemade Ketchup Powder

These are served hot and naked save for a dusting of ketchup powder that makes them glow ever so unnaturally and attractively.

Popular

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

This Long-Gone Restaurant Was Key to the Development of Vancouver’s Craft Beer Scene

The list of brewers who developed their skills at this restaurant speaks to the evolution of the Lower Mainland's craft beer scene.

Reader Poll / Gastown

Is Gastown’s Restaurant Scene Cooked?

All the recently shuttered restaurants in the neighbourhood will be replaced before long, but replaced with what?

You Need To Try This / Mt. Pleasant

You Need to Try One of These ‘Pivot’ Double Cheeseburgers From Como Taperia

These beautiful things come loaded with melted American cheese, housemade pickles and a quindilla-spiced Big Mac sauce.

Intelligence Briefs

On Running Out of Ketchup and Wounded Restaurants Bracing for More Bad News

In her latest read of the food and drink news, Talia finds workers in short supply and restaurateurs swapping stories of woe.

Tea and Two Slices

On Vancouver’s False Dichotomies and Banning Landlords From Holding Public Office

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr finds old diners dying and protestors hijacking legitimate plights.

Previous
This Long-Gone Restaurant Was Key to the Development of Vancouver’s Craft Beer Scene
Next
Get Outside and Explore the Capture Photography Festival’s Many Public Art Projects

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / West End

Beetbox Unveils New Vegan Quesabirria Tacos, Announces Charitable Earth Day Initiative

Community News / East Vancouver

Coho Collective and Flavours of Hope to Nurture Food Business Dreams With New Pilot Program

Community News / Mt. Pleasant

33 Brewing Experiment’s Latest Release Is a Table Bier With Foraged Fig Leaves

Community News / Railtown Japantown

Savour the St. Lawrence Experience at Home or In the Great Outdoors