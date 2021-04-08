The Lazy Gourmet Unveils Several Delicious Ways to Celebrate Mom This Year

THE GOODS from The Lazy Gourmet

Vancouver, BC | Vancouver’s pioneering catering company, The Lazy Gourmet, is no stranger to creating memorable and unforgettable experiences, big or small. And, for Mother’s Day this year, the talented team has put together several special at-home options, including a Mother’s Day Brunch, Mother’s Day Tea Box, pastries, and handcrafted cocktails.

“Mother’s Day will always hold a special place in my heart,” says Susan Mendelson, owner and president of The Lazy Gourmet. “As a working mom, I raised my daughter while managing my own business. It was always go-go-go. But, on Mother’s Day, we always found a way to slow down, and really enjoy each other’s company. This Mother’s Day, I hope that is exactly what we all do – celebrate moms together as a family, either virtually or in-person. My personal favourite memories include brunch made at home.”

Executive chef Jenny Hui, who is also a mom of two, has created a hearty, Mother’s Day Brunch Menu At-Home ($40 per person), which includes: West Coast breakfast parfaits; spinach, feta, and free range egg strata with tomato jam; mini potato latkes with sour cream; smoked salmon bagel quarters; spring kale salad; and fresh berries. A vegan option is also available.

Traditionally, afternoon tea is a great way to spend time with mom, and The Lazy Gourmet’s Mother’s Day Tea Box ($75) features unique dishes such as lox and cream cheese swirls; open-faced radish and cucumber fingers; mini smoked turkey croissant sandwiches; mini brioche chicken salad buns; mini tea scones with mascarpone and blueberry jam; jeweled cheesecake bites; raspberry passionfruit eclairs; fresh fruit tarts, and mini chocolate bars.

Customers are also invited to pair their selected menu with one of two cocktails – a rose lemonade gin fizz or a ‘Mom’osa Flight with Lamarca prosecco, grapefruit, and cranberry juice.

Other a la carte items include jumbo prawns with lime cocktail sauce, cinnamon pecan sticky buns, cinnamon sour cream loaf, cheese and chive scones, and croissants.

Pre-orders can be made online, by calling 604-734-2507 or emailing catering@lazygourmet.ca by May 5, 2021. Pick-up and delivery options are available.

For more information about The Lazy Gourmet, please visit www.lazygourmet.ca.

About The Lazy Gourmet | Founded in 1979 by Susan Mendelson, The Lazy Gourmet is one of Vancouver’s first catering companies. It specializes in truly contagious hospitality while showcasing the finest local ingredients and outstanding quality our region has to offer. Services encompass everything from morning baking, event planning, to fully produced sit down dinners for 800 and more. The Lazy Gourmet is currently located at 1545 West 3rd Avenue. For more information about The Lazy Gourmet, please visit www.lazygourmet.ca.