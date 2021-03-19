JJ Bean Coffee Roasters Seeking Full-Time Design & Marketing Coordinator

The Goods from JJ Bean

Vancouver, BC | JJ Bean Coffee is currently hiring for a full-time Design & Marketing Coordinator (30 hours/week Monday-Thursday, with occasional evenings/weekends). This position is based at our Powell roastery, and will start training on May 17th.

The DMC is responsible for collaboratively growing the brand across Canada and the USA. Broad project responsibilities include graphic design/print production, marketing initiatives, and digital content management including our website and internal resources.

Shortlisted candidates will be asked to submit three design concepts based on a sample project brief before interviewing.

Things you need to have:

– Fluency in Adobe Creative Suite with a graphic design portfolio of published work that demonstrates your range of skill.

– Post-secondary education in a related field (B.A./Diploma in Communications, Design, Marketing, etc.)

– Minimum two years of demonstrated professional experience in a similar role.

– Some web and eCommerce experience (bonus points if you’re savvy with Shopify).

Things you need to be:

– You model honouring people and create strong rapport with your collaborators (you would crush it as a Pictionary team).

– You understand what the JJ Bean brand is and what it can be.

– You are proactive and productive. There is a lot of work to do concurrently, from repetitive production design work to crafting completely new concepts, and it needs to be good but it also needs to be done.

– You are an idea machine and criticism of your work energizes your batteries (a good idea/execution should speak for itself and feedback drives improvement).

How to apply:

Interested? If you meet all the criteria, email your resume, a cover letter outlining experience for this position, and portfolio samples to kenji@jjbeancoffee.com with “Design & Marketing Coordinator Application” as the subject line.

Applications must be received by Wednesday March 31st.

Working at JJ Bean Coffee | JJ Bean exists to honour people through great coffee, service, food, and spaces. We believe that everyone who takes part in the journey of coffee—from farmers to baristas—deserves to be fairly rewarded for their work. We are committed to compensating our staff well above industry standards. Our “levels” system gives all of our café staff the opportunity to increase their wages as they improve their technical skills and knowledge of coffee and baking.

In addition to hourly wages, we offer quarterly bonuses, medical benefits, and generous staff discounts. After one year of employment, all employees are eligible for a wellness plan that enables them to pay for fitness, education, and general wellness courses. Also after one year employees are eligible to buy into the company as shareholders.

In 2018, we were certified by Inspired Workplace. Our employees feel overwhelmingly safe and respected, believe very strongly in our values and products, and strongly recommend JJ Bean as a workplace to others.