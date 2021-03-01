Coho Collective Releases New Hyper-Local, Women-Led Box Ahead of International Women’s Day

The GOODS from Coho

Vancouver, BC | In celebration of International Women’s Day, Coho Collective has released a new version of its popular Women-Led Box, filled with a variety of 10 small-batch food products and handcrafted goods from women-led local businesses in its commissaries. The box is available online through their online shop Coho Market for pick-up or delivery.

“The UN’s theme for International Women’s Day this year is “choose to challenge” and at Coho, we have always strived to celebrate women’s achievements, acknowledge the unique challenges faced by women entrepreneurs, and uplift our diverse member businesses,” says Jennifer Chan, spokesperson and CMO of Coho Collective. “It is incredible to see the amount of talent within our commissary community. Our Women-Led Box is just a taste, and we encourage people to go out into their city and learn more about female-driven small businesses and support them.”

Coho Collective’s curated Women-Led Box ($79) items are largely plant-based and feature:

“I’ve been part of the Coho Commissary family for the past two years, and the community they have built is so welcoming, inclusive, and encouraging,” says Kailyn Chun, owner of Salty Cabbage. “I am proud to have my product in this box filled with other brands by talented women.”

For the month of March, Coho Collective is also showcasing the women of Coho through a special social media initiative, featuring photos, stories, and more. The campaign kick-starts on International Women’s Day, March 8th on Coho’s Instagram page.

For more information about Coho Collective, please visit www.cohocommissary.com.

ABOUT COHO COLLECTIVE | Founded in 2017, Coho Collective aims to build lasting communities in the food and beverage industry through shared kitchen space. It currently has three commissaries in Greater Vancouver: North Vancouver (375 Lynn Avenue), Powell (1507 Powell Street), and Strathcona (1370 East Georgia Street). Coho Collective recently launched Coho Market, an online store delivering goods from many small business members. Its Strathcona location features the first Coho Coffee and event space.